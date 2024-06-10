Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Manipur CM N Biren Singh's convoy attacked, one security person injured

Meet Pawan Kalyan's first wife Nandini, dragged star to court, accused him of bigamy, he paid her Rs 5 crore for...

EC announces bypolls in 13 assembly seats in 7 states, check full schedule here

PAK vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Pakistan vs Canada

Continuous learning in data science: Balancing academic pursuits and professional endeavours

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

EC announces bypolls in 13 assembly seats in 7 states, check full schedule here

PAK vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Pakistan vs Canada

Continuous learning in data science: Balancing academic pursuits and professional endeavours

9 shocking break-ups in Bollywood

AI models go camping on beach in swimsuits

5 vegetarian foods to increase platelet count in blood

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Chirag Paswan Exclusive Interview: Will Chirag Paswan Contest Bihar Assembly Elections With NDA Too?

Narendra Modi Swearing-In Ceremony: Who All Are The Special Invitees For The June 9 Event ?

Operation Arnon: Israel Rescues 4 Hostages In Gaza Held By Hamas On October 7 Attack

With Mr & Mrs Mahi, Srikanth, Rajkummar Rao has reminded Bollywood of content's pull at box office; superstars take note

Noor Malabika Das, Kajol's co-star in The Trial, found dead in Mumbai home; police suspect suicide

Meet actress with just six films, no solo hit, owns Rs 14-crore bungalow, is Ranbir, Alia, Shah Rukh, Salman's neighbour

HomeCricket

Cricket

PAK vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Pakistan vs Canada

PAK vs CAN Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 22 between Pakistan and Canada.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Jun 10, 2024, 01:02 PM IST

PAK vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Pakistan vs Canada
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Pakistan will face Canada in the 22nd match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. The match is scheduled at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on June 11 at 08:00 PM IST. The Men in Green have had a disappointing start to their campaign, suffering defeats against the USA and India. They are currently ranked fourth in the Group D points table. On the other hand, Canada registered their first win in T20 World Cup history by defeating Ireland in their second match of the 2024 campaign, placing them third in the Group D points table.

Match details

Pakistan vs Canada, 22nd Match, Group A

Date & Time: Jun 11, 08:00 PM IST

Venue: Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York 

PAK vs CAN Dream11 prediction

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan(c), Shreyas Movva

Batters: Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Nicholas Kirton

All-Rounders: Imad Wasim, Dillon Heyliger

Bowlers: Jeremy Gordon, Shaheen Afridi(vc), Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir

PAK vs CAN My Dream11 team

Mohammad Rizwan, Shreyas Movva, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman(c), Nicholas Kirton, Imad Wasim, Jeremy Gordon, Shaheen Afridi(vc), Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir(vc), Junaid Siddiqui

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Sonakshi Sinha to tie the knot with Zaheer Iqbal on this date, claims viral 'wedding invitation'

Meet Big B's heroine, who started career at 11, got married at 18, then became 70s' glamourous vamp, sex symbol

Former Trump defence official warns against Chinese surprise attack on Taiwan

Meet man, born in India, moved to Pakistan, made Rs 41753 crore empire, donated over Rs 6900000, he is...

Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani to take big initiative before wedding with Radhika Merchant, will...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement