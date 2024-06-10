PAK vs CAN T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Pakistan vs Canada

PAK vs CAN Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 22 between Pakistan and Canada.

Pakistan will face Canada in the 22nd match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. The match is scheduled at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on June 11 at 08:00 PM IST. The Men in Green have had a disappointing start to their campaign, suffering defeats against the USA and India. They are currently ranked fourth in the Group D points table. On the other hand, Canada registered their first win in T20 World Cup history by defeating Ireland in their second match of the 2024 campaign, placing them third in the Group D points table.

Match details

Pakistan vs Canada, 22nd Match, Group A

Date & Time: Jun 11, 08:00 PM IST

Venue: Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York

PAK vs CAN Dream11 prediction

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan(c), Shreyas Movva

Batters: Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Nicholas Kirton

All-Rounders: Imad Wasim, Dillon Heyliger

Bowlers: Jeremy Gordon, Shaheen Afridi(vc), Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir

PAK vs CAN My Dream11 team

Mohammad Rizwan, Shreyas Movva, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman(c), Nicholas Kirton, Imad Wasim, Jeremy Gordon, Shaheen Afridi(vc), Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir(vc), Junaid Siddiqui