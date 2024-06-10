Manipur CM N Biren Singh's convoy attacked, one security person injured

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mumbai Rain: Monsoon arrives early in Maharashtra, IMD issues yellow alert for heavy rains

Watch: Rohit Sharma leaves everyone in splits, seen looking for coin during toss, found it in…

Who was Yuvraj Goyal? Indian-origin man shot dead in Canada, cops suspect 'targeted killing'

Samsung launches 2024 QLED 4K TV series in India, price starts at Rs…

Kartik Aaryan had nervous thoughts about devoting two years to Chandu Champion: 'I won’t be seen anywhere' | Exclusive

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mumbai Rain: Monsoon arrives early in Maharashtra, IMD issues yellow alert for heavy rains

Watch: Rohit Sharma leaves everyone in splits, seen looking for coin during toss, found it in…

Who was Yuvraj Goyal? Indian-origin man shot dead in Canada, cops suspect 'targeted killing'

10 foods you should avoid eating with curd

10 most expensive Bollywood weddings

Mughal princesses who married Hindu kings

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Chirag Paswan Exclusive Interview: Will Chirag Paswan Contest Bihar Assembly Elections With NDA Too?

Narendra Modi Swearing-In Ceremony: Who All Are The Special Invitees For The June 9 Event ?

Operation Arnon: Israel Rescues 4 Hostages In Gaza Held By Hamas On October 7 Attack

Kartik Aaryan had nervous thoughts about devoting two years to Chandu Champion: 'I won’t be seen anywhere' | Exclusive

Meet Pawan Kalyan's first wife Nandini, dragged star to court, accused him of bigamy, he paid her Rs 5 crore for...

With Mr & Mrs Mahi, Srikanth, Rajkummar Rao has reminded Bollywood of content's pull at box office; superstars take note

HomeIndia

India

Manipur CM N Biren Singh's convoy attacked, one security person injured

Suspected militants ambushed the advance security convoy of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh in Kangpokpi district on Monday, leaving one personnel injured, police said.

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated : Jun 10, 2024, 01:34 PM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

Manipur CM N Biren Singh's convoy attacked, one security person injured
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Suspected militants ambushed the advance security convoy of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh in Kangpokpi district on Monday, leaving one personnel injured, police said.

The convoy was on its way to violence-hit Jiribam district.

Multiple gunshots were fired at the vehicles of the security forces, who retaliated, they said, adding, the shootout is still on near Kotlen village along a stretch of National Highway-53.

At least one personnel suffered bullet injuries during the attack, police said.

"CM Biren Singh, who is yet to reach Imphal from Delhi, was planning to visit Jiribam to take stock of the situation in the district," an official told PTI.

Two police outposts, a forest beat office and at least 70 houses were torched in Jiribam by suspected militants on Saturday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Interlocking fates: What does Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif want from China vis-à-vis India?

Viral video: Pune man surfs on waterlogged roads, internet is stunned

Watch: Anushka Sharma grooves to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Kajra Re, recreates iconic steps in throwback viral video

Reasi terror attack: 10 pilgrims killed, several injured, NIA reaches J&K to coordinate with local police

This actor lost father at 5, worked as bus conductor, became superstar, later faced bankruptcy because...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement