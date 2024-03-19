Pune witnesses musical extravaganza with Arijit Singh's spectacular concert organised by 2BHK Afresco

Produced and curated by Dr Heramb Shelke and Paytm Insider, the event marked a significant milestone in the city's cultural landscape.

Pune has solidified its position as the leading market for live entertainment, achieving record-breaking ticketing numbers during the recent concert featuring India's number-one artist, Arijit Singh. Produced and curated by Dr Heramb Shelke and Paytm Insider, the event marked a significant milestone in the city's cultural landscape.

The concert, which took place over the weekend, saw an unprecedented total attendance of 39,000 enthusiastic music lovers. Brought to u by 2BHK Alfresco and presented by Imperial Blue Super Hit Nights, in association with Sanjay Ghodawat Group, and Kingfisher, the event not only showcased top-tier talent but also garnered immense support from renowned sponsors.

This historic event has etched its name in the annals of the Indian live entertainment industry by hosting the highest number of attendees for a four-hour concert. The overwhelming response from Pune's residents underscores the city's vibrant cultural scene and its appetite for high-quality entertainment experiences.

However, the organisers are not to be blamed for the mismanagement, the organisers tried their level best specially since it was a Sunday and the roads were cramped. Plus, with the weekend traffic, the PCMC police officers had a tough time keeping things in check.

"We are thrilled to have witnessed such an incredible turnout and response from the people of Pune," said Dr Heramb Shelke, the curator & producer of the concert. "This achievement not only reflects the popularity of Arijit Singh but also demonstrates Pune's status as a key hub for live entertainment in India."

The concert brought together Pune's diverse communities in a celebration of music, unity, and joy, contributing significantly to the city's happiness index. The resounding success of this event sets a new benchmark for future live entertainment endeavours in Pune and across the country.

The fun doesn't stop here! Get ready to amp up your Holi vibes with an electrifying live performance by our favourites, BPraak and Vini Vici, on March 25h. Let's turn your Holi into an epic memory with your nearest and dearest!

(The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Click here to download.)