Oxford announces 'Rizz' as the word of year for 2023, know what its mean

Oxford University Press has unveiled its Word of the Year for 2023: ‘rizz.’ This internet slang, frequently used by Generation Z, refers to ‘style, charm, or attractiveness’—specifically, the ability to captivate a romantic or sexual partner. It’s a term that's surged in popularity on social media and has gradually made its way into everyday language.

The word ‘rizz’ is thought to have emerged from the middle of ‘charisma,’ and it's not merely a noun—it can also be employed as a verb, as in ‘to rizz up,’ meaning to charm or chat someone up. Casper Grathwohl, President of Oxford Languages, highlights how words originating from internet culture are swiftly permeating mainstream language, marking shifts in linguistic trends.

Before declaring ‘rizz’ as the Word of the Year, Oxford initially presented eight contenders for consideration. Among them were ‘Swiftie,’ denoting an ardent fan of Taylor Swift, and ‘situationship,’ describing an informal romantic or sexual relationship. Other noteworthy entries included ‘de-influencing,’ referring to discouraging purchases or reducing consumption via social media, and ‘heat dome,’ signifying a prolonged high-pressure weather system causing hot air entrapment.

Following a public vote that whittled down the selection to four finalists ‘rizz,’ ‘Swiftie,’ ‘prompt,’ and ‘situationship’, Oxford’s language experts made the final call on ‘rizz’ as the definitive Word of the Year for 2023. This decision underscores the evolving nature of language, showcasing how terms from online communities gain prominence and influence broader linguistic landscapes.

Reflecting on 2022, it's worth noting that the Oxford English Dictionary's Word of the Year was ‘Goblin Mode.’ This choice emphasized a departure from conventional linguistic shifts, indicating how colloquial and unconventional phrases are gaining recognition and importance in our lexicon.