Numerology Prediction December 4: Know your lucky number, colour and more for Sunday here

Numerology Prediction December 4 | Photo: Pixabay

Today 4th December 2022 day is Sunday. What will be the effect of the combination of planets being formed on this day and the condition of stars on you? How will your day be for you, know from Guru Kkomal Vasisht.

Know how today is going to be for you

Number 1 – (Birth Date 1, 10, 19, 28 in any month)

Do not keep any kind of secret from the family. Sharing concerns will bring you peace. The changing winds in life are so strong that they will give a whole new meaning to your work and relationships. There is some conflict in business. Eye patients should be careful.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Pink

Number 2 – (Birth Date 2, 11, 20, 29 in any month)

Expenses will be high. Emotional issues can bother you. You can get success in the field of art and music. Married couples can get into new troubles. It is time for hard work for the students. Give the exam carefully. There will be a possibility of a change in job.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Number 3 – (Birth Date 3, 12, 21, 30 in any month)

There may be differences and estrangements between husband and wife. Take special care of food and drink otherwise stomach upset may occur. There may be a dispute in the family regarding expenses.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Number 4 – (Birth Date 4, 13, 22, 31 in any month)

New hope will arise in business. There can be progress in the business. Big things start with small opportunities. New relationships and alliances will be formed. You are moving towards your victory and the way for opportunities will be paved on its own.

Lucky Number: 24

Lucky Colour: White

Number 5 – (Birth Date 5, 14, 23 in any month)

Financial conditions may be weak. There may be a slowdown in business. Friends will help. Be patient. Take appropriate steps. The mother’s health may deteriorate. Beware of seasonal diseases. People working in the media and IT fields will get the expected success.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Number 6 – (Birth Date 6, 15, 24 in any month)

Today will be a good day. You may meet a dear friend or a loved one in the family. Love relations will be even better. Today you need to pay more attention. Stay away from bad people and bad associations. Be careful about your health.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

Number 7 – (Birth Date 7, 16, 25 in any month)

Today will be a good day, your family life will be happy. If you want to increase your wealth, then invest it properly. Explore new options for yourself. You may also get a new project, which will give a boost to your career. It is an auspicious day for the students.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Number 8 – (Birth Date 8, 17, 26 in any month)

Today will be a good day for you in terms of family. Those who want children may get good news. Try to control unnecessary expenditures. There is a possibility of getting benefits from real estate. Students have to work hard for success.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Purple

Number 9 – (Birth Date 9, 18, 27 in any month)

Today will be full of enthusiasm and energy. You will play an important role in family happiness and peace. Business travel will be beneficial. Check before making any decision. The results of the examination will be favourable for the students.