Navratri 2022 Dos and Don'ts: Follow THESE things to make your Navratri fasting more fruitful

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 18, 2022, 10:19 AM IST
An auspicious Hindu festival honouring Goddess Durga is Navratri. This year Sharad Navratri will be celebrated on September 26 with Ghatasthapana and end on October 5 with Vijay Dashami and Durga Visarjan.
The Shardiya Navratri in the Hindu month of Ashwin is the most important of all Navratris (Magha, Chaitra and Ashadha).
Navratri 2022: Know what you must and must not do during these nine days.
Navratri Vrat 2022 Dos and Don'ts
- Navratri is all about spiritual awareness, self-realization, self-discipline, and self-control. Thus, it is crucial to carry out austerities or penance.
- During the celebration of Navratri, nine forms of Goddess Durga is worshipped. So this festival should be about respecting the women around you.
- It is said that during Navratri early bathing followed by puja rituals can brighten your luck.
- If you are lighting an "akhand jyot" for the Goddess, then make sure to keep it in the southwest direction. If you can't manage an Akhand jyot, get one that will last throughout the entire night.
- Rock salt should be used and not the regular refined salt.
- Follow the colours of Navratri.
- Avoid alcohol and tobacco during this time of the year.
- Bhog for Maa Durga should not consist of garlic and onions.