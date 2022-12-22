National Mathematics Day 2022: 8 interesting facts about Srinivasa Ramanujan

Representational image

National Mathematics Day is celebrated on 22 December to honor mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan, who was born on this date in 1887. India's great mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan is also called the magician of numbers, with his talent and fundamental power, he did many great pieces of research. Yes, Srinivas Saheb started the search for Mathematical Theorem at the age of just 12 without any formal education and at the age of just 32 made about 3900 theories of mathematics. By which the questions of mathematics are solved, these are called Identities and Equations in the language of mathematics. Ramanujan Saheb used to think far ahead of his time, in the year 1919, he discovered Mock Theta, which could solve the biggest puzzle of the universe, a Black Hole.

The formulas of mathematics which used to take hours for big mathematicians to solve, and Ramanujan used to prove them in minutes. He used to say that for me that formula has no meaning from which he does not get spiritual thoughts. Ramanujan's childhood was full of struggles, in the year 1889, all his siblings died due to smallpox.

Some special things related to the life of the greatest magician of mathematics, Srinivasa Ramanujan, which you would not know till now.

Srinivasa Ramanujan was born on 22 December 1887 in Erode village of Tamil Nadu. Ramanujan's father was a clerk in a sari shop and his mother was a housewife. In 1889, all his siblings died due to smallpox, but Ramanujan recovered. Let us tell you that Ramanujan did not speak for about three years after his birth, the family members considered him dumb.

You would hardly know that Ramanujan used to teach tuition to meet the expenses of the house. He used to teach tuition to BA students in 7th standard. By the age of 13, he had advanced trigonometry by heart and started formulating his own theorems.

According to experts, when Ramanujan was 16 years old, a friend of his gave him a book written by GS from the library, which had more than 5000 theorems. After reading this book, the journey of Ramanujan Saheb to become a math genius started. Being an expert in mathematics, Ramanujan got an opportunity to study in Government Arts College and started getting scholarships.

Due to the cost of the register, Ramanujan used slate. However, he also kept a register in which he used to write the formula from the slate. When he used to go somewhere in search of a job, he often used to show the same register, but people used to ignore it.

British professor Hardy considered Ramanujan to be the greatest mathematician in the world. It is said that he had rated the world's talented people at number 100 and in this list gave himself thirty out of hundred numbers but gave Ramanujan 100 out of 100 numbers. Hardy invited him to Cambridge University in the year 1913. However, in 1919, hepatic amebiasis forced Ramanujan to return to India.

After returning to India, he fell ill with tuberculosis and died on 26 April 1920 at the age of just 32. Ramanujan did not get the respect he deserved.

The Ramanujan Prize, also known as the International Center for Theoretical Physics Ramanujan Prize, was instituted in 2005 in honor of Srinivasa Ramanujan. Ramanujan Award is one of the most prestigious awards in the world. It is awarded annually to young mathematicians from developing countries, who must be under 45 years of age. It is offered by the Center for Theoretical Physics in Italy.