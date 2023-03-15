Mukesh Ambani’s luxurious properties across world: From Rs 15,000 crore Antilia to Rs 2000 crore hotel in US

Mukesh Ambani is the owner of India's most expensive residential property Antilia

Reliance Industries Limited chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani is India’s richest person and the business tycoon I known for living a luxurious life. Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani and children Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani and Isha Ambani live in palatial homes and have a collection of swanky cars. Mukesh Ambani owns a lot of super expensive properties across the globe, including his 27-storey residence Antilia which is worth Rs 15,000 crore.

Let’s take a look at some of the most expensive properties owned by Reliance owner Mukesh Ambani:

Antilia

Antilia is the residence of Mukesh Ambani. Antilia is world’s second most expensive residential space. It is a 27-storey building with 60 floors. Antilia is worth Rs 15,000 crore and it has a helipad on the top floor. The palatial property has a temple, movie theatre, swimming pool and spa too.

Stoke Park in the UK

Mukesh Ambani is also the owner of Stone Park, which is a 900-year-old hotel in London. According to reports, Mukesh Ambani paid GBP 57 million to buy the luxurious hotel in 2020. Stone Park has 49 luxury rooms, three restaurants, a large gym, a golf course, many tennis courts and swimming pools.

New York’s Mandarin Oriental Hotel

Mukesh Ambani bought this 248-room and suites property for USD 98.15 million in 2022, according to a report published in Financial Express.

Palm Jumeriah’s house

Mukesh Ambani is also the owner of a Rs 639 crore palatial mansion in Dubai’s posh area Palm Jumeriah, according to reports. The beach-facing property has spa facilities, a bar, swimming pools and a personal beach too.