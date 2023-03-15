Search icon
Mukesh Ambani’s luxurious properties across world: From Rs 15,000 crore Antilia to Rs 2000 crore hotel in US

India's richest person Mukesh Ambani is the owner of Stone Park, which is a 900-year-old hotel in London.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 01:31 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani is the owner of India's most expensive residential property Antilia

Reliance Industries Limited chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani is India’s richest person and the business tycoon I known for living a luxurious life. Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani and children Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani and Isha Ambani live in palatial homes and have a collection of swanky cars. Mukesh Ambani owns a lot of super expensive properties across the globe, including his 27-storey residence Antilia which is worth Rs 15,000 crore.

Let’s take a look at some of the most expensive properties owned by Reliance owner Mukesh Ambani:

Antilia

Antilia is the residence of Mukesh Ambani. Antilia is world’s second most expensive residential space. It is a 27-storey building with 60 floors. Antilia is worth Rs 15,000 crore and it has a helipad on the top floor. The palatial property has a temple, movie theatre, swimming pool and spa too.

Stoke Park in the UK

Mukesh Ambani is also the owner of Stone Park, which is a 900-year-old hotel in London. According to reports, Mukesh Ambani paid GBP 57 million to buy the luxurious hotel in 2020. Stone Park has 49 luxury rooms, three restaurants, a large gym, a golf course, many tennis courts and swimming pools.

New York’s Mandarin Oriental Hotel

Mukesh Ambani bought this 248-room and suites property for USD 98.15 million in 2022, according to a report published in Financial Express.

Palm Jumeriah’s house

Mukesh Ambani is also the owner of a Rs 639 crore palatial mansion in Dubai’s posh area Palm Jumeriah, according to reports. The beach-facing property has spa facilities, a bar, swimming pools and a personal beach too.

 

