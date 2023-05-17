Meet Raghav Chadha’s uncle Pawan Sachdeva, who has also designed AAP leader’s wedding attire

Raghav Chadha's maternal uncle Pawan Sachdeva (File photo)

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra are currently the IT couple of the country since the politician and actress recently got engaged, and is soon set to tie the knot. What is interesting is that the Aam Aadmi Party leader’s uncle Pawan Sachdeva is also his fashion designer.

Raghav Chadha got engaged to actress Parineeti Chopra on May 13, and the couple stunned in elegant outfits, which were custom-made ivory blush-coloured traditional Indian suits. Raghav Chadha’s wedding function outfits have reportedly been designed by his maternal uncle Pawan Sachdeva.

Pawan Sachdeva had previously also shared images and sketches of the ivory blush achkan that Raghav Chadha wore on his engagement day when he exchanged rings with Parineeti Chopra and made their secret relationship public for the first time.

While describing his outfit, Pawan Sachdeva said, “Raghav likes minimal things. He doesn’t want to wear any embroidery or anything loud. So to keep it classic yet stylish, I concentrated on the fabric, texture, and cuts while making the ivory-hued achkan for him. The fit is simply perfect. I have added a blush pink pocket square to round off the look.”

Who is Pawan Sachdeva, Raghav Chadha’s uncle?

Pawan Sachdeva is the ‘mama’ of AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, which means that he is Chadha’s mother’s brother. Sachdeva is also a fashion designer and owns a label called Pawan Sachdeva Design Studios.

Pawan Sachdeva owns a design studio in Naraina, New Delhi, and has his forte set in both Indian and Western clothes. Sachdeva caters to high-profile and A-list clientele and has his designs sold in places all over India, the Middle East, and Europe.

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra are expected to get married by the end of this month, and it is expected that Chadha’s uncle Pawan Sachdeva will be designing his wedding attire.

