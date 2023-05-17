Parineeti Chopra says 'leaving my dil behind' as she leaves Delhi after engagement with Raghav Chadha

Credit: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, on Tuesday, left Delhi after her engagement with Raghav Chadha. She shared a photo with from the airport and said she is leaving her heart behind in Delhi.

Sharing the photo on her Insta story, the actress wrote, “Bye Bye Dilli. Leaving my dil behind.”

On Monday, Parineeti and Raghav thanked everyone for their blessings. The couple wrote, “We are overwhelmed with the love and abundance of positivity we have received over the past few weeks, particularly on our engagement. We both come from different worlds, and it's amazing to know that our worlds also unite with our union. We have gained a bigger family than we could have ever imagined.”

They further wrote, “We are so touched by everything we have read/ seen, and we cannot thank you all enough. We embark on this journey knowing that you all are standing with us. A special shout-out to our amazing friends in the media. Thank you for being there through the day and cheering for us. Love, Parineeti & Raghav.”

For her big day, the B-town star chose an ivory desi costume created by none other than legendary fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Her dress had minimal needlework, but the ends of her sleeves were encrusted with pearls. Even Pari's dupatta had flower patterns and pearl embellishments. The actress completed her engagement outfit with a mangtika, earrings, and a big ring.

On May 13 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha and B-town diva Parineeti Chopra officially exchanged wedding rings. While the couple had kept the engagement mostly under wraps, Priyanka Chopra's mother and Parineeti's aunt, Dr. Madhu Chopra, announced the news just a day before the celebrations, stating, "I am really delighted for Parineeti and Raghav. with every one of our blessings. numerous politicians and celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra, Manish Malhotra, Bhagwant Mann, and Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi.