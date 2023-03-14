Meet Komal Pandey, popular YouTuber, Instagram influencer who earns Rs 3.7 crore each year, her net worth is...

Photo via Komal Pandey's Instagram

Komal Pandey is one of the most talked about influencers on Instagram today. Komal Pandey is known for her out-of-the-box, unusual, and sexy outfits and how she carries herself. Komal Pandey has a huge following on Instagram and also on her YouTube channel. Komal Pandey also regularly works with legacy brands like Olay and Amazon and her content is one of the main reasons for her popularity.

Komal Pandey - Education

Komal Pandey hails from Delhi and that is where she also completed her schooling. A topper in school, Komal Pandey was all set to become a chartered accountant (CA) but she realised it is not her calling and later did her bachelor's in commerce from Delhi University.

Komal Pandey - Work, Instagram, YouTube

Komal Pandey started her fashion blog, 'The College Couture', in 2015. As a 19-year-old, later in life, she started working with PopXo and then Harper's Bazaar Bride before taking up content creation full-time in 2018.

READ | Photos of luxurious private jets of Naatu Naatu stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan

Komal Pandey is one of the most famous content creators in India as of now and has a team of three people - a videographer, a choreographer, and an assistant.

Komal Pandey has over 1.8 million followers on Instagram and 1.28M subscribers on YouTube. Komal Pandey has also won the Cosmopolitan Best Fashion Influencer Award for three years in a row - 2020, 2021 & 2022. She has also been featured on the cover of Forbes and ranks number 3 in India’s Top Digital Stars list.

Komal Pandey - Earning per month, net worth

Komal Pandey has a net worth of $4 Million as of 2022 which is close to Rs 30 crores in Indian Rupees.

Komal Pandey gets a salary of Rs 3.7 crore each year from her YouTube income, investments, salary, and brand promotions. Reports state that Komal Pandey charges Rs 31.5 lakh rupees to the brands for endorsements.

Komal Pandey surely plays in the big leagues, much like her fellow YouTubers such as Prajakta Koli aka Mostly Sane. Prajakta posts relevant video content on her channel. Prajakta was also part of Forbes' list of '30 under 30' in 2019. As of now, she has 7.5 million followers on Instagram.