Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Meet Komal Pandey, popular YouTuber, Instagram influencer who earns Rs 3.7 crore each year, her net worth is...

Komal Pandey gets a salary of Rs 3.7 crore each year from her youtube income, investments, salary, and brand promotions.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 11:42 AM IST

Meet Komal Pandey, popular YouTuber, Instagram influencer who earns Rs 3.7 crore each year, her net worth is...
Photo via Komal Pandey's Instagram

Komal Pandey is one of the most talked about influencers on Instagram today. Komal Pandey is known for her out-of-the-box, unusual, and sexy outfits and how she carries herself. Komal Pandey has a huge following on Instagram and also on her YouTube channel. Komal Pandey also regularly works with legacy brands like Olay and Amazon and her content is one of the main reasons for her popularity.

Komal Pandey - Education 

Komal Pandey hails from Delhi and that is where she also completed her schooling. A topper in school, Komal Pandey was all set to become a chartered accountant (CA) but she realised it is not her calling and later did her bachelor's in commerce from Delhi University. 

Komal Pandey - Work, Instagram, YouTube 

Komal Pandey started her fashion blog, 'The College Couture', in 2015. As a 19-year-old, later in life, she started working with PopXo and then Harper's Bazaar Bride before taking up content creation full-time in 2018. 

READ | Photos of luxurious private jets of Naatu Naatu stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan

Komal Pandey is one of the most famous content creators in India as of now and has a team of three people  - a videographer, a choreographer, and an assistant. 

Komal Pandey has over 1.8 million followers on Instagram and 1.28M subscribers on YouTube. Komal Pandey has also won the Cosmopolitan Best Fashion Influencer Award for three years in a row - 2020, 2021 & 2022. She has also been featured on the cover of Forbes and ranks number 3 in India’s Top Digital Stars list.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@komalpandeyofficial)

Komal Pandey - Earning per month, net worth 

Komal Pandey has a net worth of $4 Million as of 2022 which is close to Rs 30 crores in Indian Rupees.

Komal Pandey gets a salary of Rs 3.7 crore each year from her YouTube income, investments, salary, and brand promotions. Reports state that Komal Pandey charges Rs 31.5 lakh rupees to the brands for endorsements.

Komal Pandey surely plays in the big leagues, much like her fellow YouTubers such as Prajakta Koli aka Mostly Sane. Prajakta posts relevant video content on her channel. Prajakta was also part of Forbes' list of '30 under 30' in 2019. As of now, she has 7.5 million followers on Instagram.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Auto Expo 2023: 5 cars at display that are launching in India this year
E-passport, SMS, online banking: Here’s how to check Post Office savings account balance in 6 ways
Photos: From Virat Kohli , Hardik Pandya to KL Rahul; these cricketers married Bollywood actresses
Happy Chocolate Day: From Kumar Gaurav and Shahid Kapoor to Sidharth Malhotra, a look at Bollywood's OG chocolate boys
Auto Expo 2023: Top 5 best-looking cars that you can’t afford to miss
Speed Reads
More
First-image
MP TET 2023 answer key out: Official website, how to check here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.