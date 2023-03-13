Photos of luxurious private jets of Naatu Naatu stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan

With Jr NTR and Ram Charan, the stars of RRR, getting global recognition, fans have now become curious to know about the lavish lifestyles of the leading South superstars.
History has been scripted! Dreams of so many Indians have finally come true as team RRR brought glory to the country. SS Rajamouli's RRR's power-packed song Naatu Naatu took India global as it won the Oscar for 'Best Original Song' at the Oscars.
Similar to Bollywood celebrities, Jr NTR and Ram Charan also spend an exorbitant amount of money on exotic properties and fancy vehicles. They also own luxurious private jets.
1. Jr NTR's private jet
Ram Charan’s RRR co-star Jr NTR also owns a private jet that approximately costs Rs 8 crore. Jr NTR's plane is stationed at Hyderabad’s Shamshabad Airport and he uses it often for personal or professional work.
2. Ram Charan's private jet
Ram Charan rose to global fame with SS Rajamouli’s RRR. Ram Charan is the son of veteran Telugu star Chiranjeevi and is also the owner of a private charter plane. Ram Charan’s wife, Upasana Konidela, co-owns the jet. Ram Charan is also one of the only celebrities who boasts of having a private airline service – Trujet.
3. Ram Charan on RRR chartbuster Naatu Naatu's Oscar win
Expressing gratitude and thankfulness for winning the Oscar, RRR lead actor Ram Charan took to his Twitter account and shared a long note which he captioned, "We have won!! We have won as Indian Cinema!! We won as a country!! The Oscar Award is coming home!"
Charan wrote, " RRR is and will always remain the most special film of our lives and of Indian Cinema history. I can't thank everyone enough for manifesting the Oscar Award. It still feels like I am living in a dream. Thank you all for the unstoppable support and love. SS Rajamouli Garu and MM Keeravani Garu are the most precious gems of our Indian film industry. Thank you both for giving me the opportunity to be a part of this masterpiece."
4. Jr NTR on RRR chartbuster Naatu Naatu's Oscar win
On RRR chartbuster Naatu Naatu's Oscar win, Jr NTR said, "I cannot find the words to express my elation right now. This is not just a win for RRR but for India as a country. I believe this is just the beginning. Showing us how far Indian cinema can go. Congratulations to Keeravaani garu and Chandrabose garu. Of course none of this would have been possible without a master storyteller called Rajamouli and the audiences who showered us with all the love."
5. Jr NTR and Ram Charan's RRR creates history at Oscars 2023
RRR (Rise Roar Revolt), a pre-independence fictional story, follows two real-life Indian revolutionaries - Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) - in the 1920s.
Naatu Naatu celebrates the inclusive spirit of dance and bonhomie and features Charan and Jr NTR matching steps to its catchy rhythm. The title of the track translates to bucolic in Telugu. It demonstrates the spirit of fun in country music in its over 4.35 minutes of runtime.
Naatu Naatu was shot on the lawns of the Presidential Palace of Kyiv in Ukraine. Naatu Naatu singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kala Bhairava also performed the song at the Oscars ceremony.