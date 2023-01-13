Makar Sankranti 2023: Know all about Uttarayan and Dakshinayan

Makar Sankrati 2023

The festival of Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on Sunday, January 15, 2023. It is also called the festival of Uttarayan because on this day Uttarayan starts taking place while the Sun transits in Capricorn.

What is Uttarayan and Dakshinayan?

When the Sun enters Capricorn, it is retrograde. Similarly, when it enters Cancer, it is southbound. There is a very short time when the sun rises in the east and sets in the west after passing through the south. According to astrology, at the time of Uttarayan, the Sun moves with an inclination towards the north, while at the time of Dakshinayan, the Sun moves with an inclination towards the south. That is why it is called Uttarayan and Dakshinayan.

Also read: Makar Sankranti 2023: When will Makar Sankranti be celebrated this year, January 14 or 15? Check tithi, shubh muhurat

At the time of Uttarayan, the days are longer and the nights are shorter, while at the time of Dakshinayan, the nights become longer and the days start getting shorter. Sun remains in Uttarayan for 6 months and Dakshinayan for 6 months.

Importance of Uttarayan:

1. The day of deities begins with Makar Sankranti, which lasts till the month of Ashadh. The period of Dakshinayan is considered the night of the gods. That is, one day and one night of the gods is one year of a human being. One month of humans is one day of ancestors. Dakshinayan is considered a symbol of negativity and Uttarayan is considered a symbol of positivity.

2. Explaining the importance of Uttarayan, Lord Krishna has also said in Gita that in the auspicious period of 6 months of Uttarayan, when the Sun God is Uttarayan and the earth remains bright, then leaving the body in this light does not lead to the rebirth of a person, Such people attain Brahman. This was the reason why Bhishma Pitamah did not give up his body until the sun had become uttarayan.

3. Uttarayan is the time of celebration, festival and festival and Dakshinayan is the time of fasting, meditation and meditation. Uttarayan is the time for pilgrimage, pilgrimage and festivals. During the 6 months of Uttarayan, it is considered auspicious to do new works like housewarming, Yagya, fasting, rituals, marriage, shaving etc. Special auspicious works like marriage, mundan, upanayana etc are prohibited in Dakshinayan. During this, keeping fast, and doing any kind of sattvic or tantric meditation is also fruitful. During this, special care should be taken of health.

5. What are the seasons: There are three seasons during Uttarayan – winter, spring and summer. During this, there are three seasons namely Varsha, Sharad and Hemant.