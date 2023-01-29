Search icon
Lollapalooza 2023: Check artist lineup for Day 2 of Mumbai music festival; book last minute tickets online

Today is the second and final of the much-awaited music festival Lollapalooza 2023, which is being held in Mumbai on January 28 and 29.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 29, 2023, 02:55 PM IST

Lollapalooza 2023 Day 2 lineup, last minute tickets online (Photo - Twitter)

Mumbai is the place to be this weekend, with the international music festival Lollapalooza making its entry into India. The exciting lineup and zesty feel of Lollapalooza 2023 have left the crowd dazzled, with just one day left to enjoy the show.

Lollapalooza India 2023 is a two-day music festival being held in Mumbai on January 28 and January 29, with an exciting lineup of global and Indian musical artists set to perform in the festival. Today, Sunday is the second and last day of Lollapalooza 2023.

The first day of the music fest had a smash-hit lineup, with the band Imagine Dragons and Indian artist AP Dhillon being the stars of the show. Other artists who performed on January 28 were Greta Van Fleet, Zhu, and Japanese Breakfast.

The lineup for Lollapalooza 2023 Day 2 is even more exciting, with English rock band The Strokes and American DJ Diplo set to take the stage as the star attraction of the evening. Check out the lineup of Lollapalooza 2023 day 2 below.

Lollapalooza 2023: Day 2 artist lineup

  • The Strokes
  • Diplo
  • Jackson Wang
  • Cas
  • Prateek Kihad
  • Divine
  • Alec Benjamin
  • Apashe
  • The Wombats
  • Raveena
  • The F16s
  • House of Hashbass
  • Kayan
  • Tejas
  • Kavya
  • Tanmaya Bhatnagar
  • Bombay Brass
  • Parimal Shais
  • Siri
  • Aadya

Lollapalooza 2023: Book last-minute tickets online

Step 1: Visit the website of Book My Show, in.bookmyshow.com.

Step 2: Select Mumbai as the city, and Lollapalooza 2023 tab will show on top.

Step 3: Click on the event Lollapalooza India 2023 and scroll through the details and timings.

Step 4: There are three categories of tickets available, ranging from Rs 7999 to Rs 39,999.

Step 5: Book your preferred kind of ticket and make the payment online.

Step 6: You will receive the email confirmation for the ticket.

Step 7: You will have to collect the physical ticket from the Box Office outside Lollapalooza 2023 venue.

