Lollapalooza 2023: Check artist lineup for Day 2 of Mumbai music festival; book last minute tickets online

Lollapalooza 2023 Day 2 lineup, last minute tickets online (Photo - Twitter)

Mumbai is the place to be this weekend, with the international music festival Lollapalooza making its entry into India. The exciting lineup and zesty feel of Lollapalooza 2023 have left the crowd dazzled, with just one day left to enjoy the show.

Lollapalooza India 2023 is a two-day music festival being held in Mumbai on January 28 and January 29, with an exciting lineup of global and Indian musical artists set to perform in the festival. Today, Sunday is the second and last day of Lollapalooza 2023.

The first day of the music fest had a smash-hit lineup, with the band Imagine Dragons and Indian artist AP Dhillon being the stars of the show. Other artists who performed on January 28 were Greta Van Fleet, Zhu, and Japanese Breakfast.

The lineup for Lollapalooza 2023 Day 2 is even more exciting, with English rock band The Strokes and American DJ Diplo set to take the stage as the star attraction of the evening. Check out the lineup of Lollapalooza 2023 day 2 below.

Lollapalooza 2023: Day 2 artist lineup

The Strokes

Diplo

Jackson Wang

Cas

Prateek Kihad

Divine

Alec Benjamin

Apashe

The Wombats

Raveena

The F16s

House of Hashbass

Kayan

Tejas

Kavya

Tanmaya Bhatnagar

Bombay Brass

Parimal Shais

Siri

Aadya

Lollapalooza 2023: Book last-minute tickets online

Step 1: Visit the website of Book My Show, in.bookmyshow.com.

Step 2: Select Mumbai as the city, and Lollapalooza 2023 tab will show on top.

Step 3: Click on the event Lollapalooza India 2023 and scroll through the details and timings.

Step 4: There are three categories of tickets available, ranging from Rs 7999 to Rs 39,999.

Step 5: Book your preferred kind of ticket and make the payment online.

Step 6: You will receive the email confirmation for the ticket.

Step 7: You will have to collect the physical ticket from the Box Office outside Lollapalooza 2023 venue.

READ | Lollapalooza 2023: Jackson Wang, Imagine Dragons, Cigarettes After Sex, Diplo, Japanese Breakfast to perform in India