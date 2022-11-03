Search icon
Lollapalooza 2023: Jackson Wang, Imagine Dragons, Cigarettes After Sex, Diplo, Japanese Breakfast to perform in India

Jackson Wang, Prateek Kuhad, Divine, Japanese Breakfast, Madeon, Alec Benjamin, Jackson Wang, Chelsea Cutler to perform in Lallapalooza 2023 in India.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 04:10 PM IST

Credit: Lallapalooza India/Instagram

The popular global music festival Lollapalooza is all set to make its debut in India in January 2023. On Thursday, it announced the list of the artists that will be performing in Mumbai.

Popular names such as AP Dhillon, Imagine Dragons, and Cigarettes After Sex would be seen performing at the Mumbai concert. Taking the stage are the meteoric music giants Imagine Dragons and indie rock legends and global headliners making their India debut. The Strokes who will headline the inaugural festival, while American classic rock geniuses Greta Van Fleet, electronic dance musics global heavyweight and pioneering dance music producer Diplo, Grammy nominee and revolutionary EDM artist Zhu, Indo-Canadian Punjabi music and rap-star AP Dhillon, Dream-pop artists Cigarettes After Sex, will also perform at Lollapalooza India 2023 in its debut edition for the Asian continent.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Over 40 artists, four stages, and over 20 hours of live music, art and culture. Other names that are all set to perform include Jackson Wang, Prateek Kuhad, Divine, Japanese Breakfast, Madeon, Alec Benjamin, Jackson Wang, Chelsea Cutler, The Wombats, Imanbek, Kasablanca, Apashe, Raveena, The Yellow Diary, Bloodywood, Sandunes, Aswekeepsearching, The F16s, Kayan, Tejas, House of Hashbass, Madboy/Mink, T.ill APES, Kumail, Kavya, Mali, Tanmaya Bhatnagar, Easy Wanderlings, Abhi Meer, Bombay Brass, Parimal Shais, Siri, Tracy De Sa, Aadya - for an unforgettable start to 2023 in the Asian subcontinent.

Lollapalooza is all set to breach a new frontier in the eighth destination of the festival in India marking its inaugural, first-ever edition in Asia. It brings its multi-genre music experience along with its brand of unique, diverse and exciting flavours from the world of music to Indian shores in a two-day musical extravaganza at Mahalaxmi Race Course, in the heart of Mumbai on January 28-29.

BookMyShow, India`s leading entertainment destination, is spearheading Lollapalooza India as the promoter and co-producer for the festival`s Indian edition along with global producers, Perry Farrell and C3 Presents. (With inputs from IANS)

