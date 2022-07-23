Search icon
Kanwar Yatra 2022: History, significance during the month of Sawan

According to the Hindu scripture, an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva – Lord Parshuram started his first Kanwar Yatra during Sawan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 08:35 PM IST

File Photo

Kanwar Yatra is considered to be an auspicious time during the month of Sawan. All devotees of Lord Shiva who participate in this yatra are called as Kanwariyas.

These people fetch Ganga water from different parts of the country and return to their hometown to offer the holy water to Shivalingam. This day commemorates Shivratri, which is said to fall on Triyodashi tithi in Krishna Paksha in the month of Shravan.

During the month of Sawan, unmarried girls observe fasts on every Monday in the hope of getting a husband who has the qualities of Lord Shiva.

Kanwar Yatra started on July 14 this year and it will end on July 26, 22

History of Kanwar Yatra

The practise was later carried on by the saints who religiously followed Lord Shiva.

The fair seen during this time of the month is popularly known as ‘Shravan Mela’.

Significance of Kanwar Yatra

Kanwar Yatra plays an important role as Lord Shiva devotees across the country participate in this auspicious yatra. Devotees fetch Ganga water from sacred places in the country, including Gaumukh, Rishikesh, Haridwar and Gangotri in North India.

Devotees carry the Kanwar on their shoulders after taking a holy dip in the Ganga. The Kanwar is made using bamboo in which pitchers are tied at the opposite ends.

 

