Visit the 'Land of Maharajas': IRCTC launches tour package to Rajasthan, price starts at Rs 38,250

The glory of the state is retained by its majestic palaces, forts and monuments.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 02:21 PM IST

File Photo

If you too are planning to visit Rajasthan this year, then this is a good opportunity for you. Indian Railways has brought a special package in which you will get a chance to visit many beautiful places of Rajasthan. You can visit many places like Jaipur, Pushkar, Udaipur and Jaisalmer. 

 

Package Name - Padharo Rajasthan Air Package (PADHARO RAJASTHAN AIR PACKAGE EX. RANCHI)
Class - comfort
Meal Plan - Breakfast & Dinner
How many days will the package be - 7 nights / 8 days
Departure date - 4 November 2022
Destination Covered - Jaipur - Pushkar - Udaipur - Jodhpur - Jaisalmer
How much will it cost - Rs 38250 per person

 

How much will the rent be?

In this package, Rs 49,800 will be spent per person for single occupancy. The fare for double occupancy will be Rs 39,800 and that of triple occupancy will cost Rs 38,250 per person. Apart from this, for children between 5 and 11 years, the child with bed will cost Rs 35,800. At the same time, the rent of child without bed for 2 to 4 years will be Rs 33,100 per person. 

Day 1 - Ranchi to Jaipur
Day 2 - Jaipur sightseeing
Day 3 - Jaipur to Pushkar
Day 4 - Pushkar to Udaipur
Day 5 - Udaipur to Jodhpur
Day 6 - Jodhpur to Jaisalmer
Day 7 - Jaisalmer to Jodhpur
Day 8 - Jodhpur to Ranchi


Package Inclusions-

  • Return Airfare (Economy class)
  • 02 night accommodation at Jaipur
  • 01 night accommodation at Pushkar
  • 01 night’s accommodation at Udaipur
  • 02 night accommodation at Jodhpur
  • 01 night accommodation at in tent at Sam Desert ,Jaisalmer
  • MAP plan (7 Breakfast+7 Dinner)
  • All transfers & sightseeing as per the itinerary by on sic sharing basis.
  • Travel insurance
  • Applicable GST

For more information you can visit www.irctctourism.com

