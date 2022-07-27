Visit the 'Land of Maharajas': IRCTC launches tour package to Rajasthan, price starts at Rs 38,250

File Photo

If you too are planning to visit Rajasthan this year, then this is a good opportunity for you. Indian Railways has brought a special package in which you will get a chance to visit many beautiful places of Rajasthan. You can visit many places like Jaipur, Pushkar, Udaipur and Jaisalmer.

Visit the Land of Maharajas, its majestic palaces, forts and monuments with IRCTC Air tour package of 8D/7N starts at ₹38,250/- pp*. For details, visit https://t.co/hx7SeRkhrT @AmritMahotsav #AzadiKiRail — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) July 27, 2022

Package Name - Padharo Rajasthan Air Package (PADHARO RAJASTHAN AIR PACKAGE EX. RANCHI)

Class - comfort

Meal Plan - Breakfast & Dinner

How many days will the package be - 7 nights / 8 days

Departure date - 4 November 2022

Destination Covered - Jaipur - Pushkar - Udaipur - Jodhpur - Jaisalmer

How much will it cost - Rs 38250 per person

How much will the rent be?

In this package, Rs 49,800 will be spent per person for single occupancy. The fare for double occupancy will be Rs 39,800 and that of triple occupancy will cost Rs 38,250 per person. Apart from this, for children between 5 and 11 years, the child with bed will cost Rs 35,800. At the same time, the rent of child without bed for 2 to 4 years will be Rs 33,100 per person.

Day 1 - Ranchi to Jaipur

Day 2 - Jaipur sightseeing

Day 3 - Jaipur to Pushkar

Day 4 - Pushkar to Udaipur

Day 5 - Udaipur to Jodhpur

Day 6 - Jodhpur to Jaisalmer

Day 7 - Jaisalmer to Jodhpur

Day 8 - Jodhpur to Ranchi



Package Inclusions-

Return Airfare (Economy class)

02 night accommodation at Jaipur

01 night accommodation at Pushkar

01 night’s accommodation at Udaipur

02 night accommodation at Jodhpur

01 night accommodation at in tent at Sam Desert ,Jaisalmer

MAP plan (7 Breakfast+7 Dinner)

All transfers & sightseeing as per the itinerary by on sic sharing basis.

Travel insurance

Applicable GST

For more information you can visit www.irctctourism.com