Here’s how you can easily treat sunburns at home

Sunburn is when your skin's outer layers are damaged. It's a reaction to too much UV light from the sun that causes inflammation. It can cause reddening, irritation, blistering, and peeling in severe situations. Peeling indicates that your body is attempting to eliminate damaged skin cells.

Cool water

Cooling down the affected area is one of the simplest techniques to relieve inflammation. Jumping in the water, whether it's an ocean, lake, or stream, is an excellent technique to relieve sunburn right away, even if you're still outside. Sunburn can be avoided by dipping in and out during the day. You can also take a bath in cool water.

Chamomile tea

Chamomile tea not only soothes the soul, but it also soothes burnt skin. Brew the tea as usual and set it aside to cool. Soak a washcloth in it and apply it to the affected region once it's ready. This treatment should not be used if you are allergic to pollen. It's possible that it'll trigger an allergic reaction on your skin.

Oatmeal and baking soda

Sun damage can be minimised by putting a couple heaping tablespoons of baking soda in a bathtub full of cool water and soaking for 15 to 20 minutes. A cup of oats in the bath also helps the skin keep its natural moisture and relieves inflammation.

Aloe Vera

You should get an aloe vera plant if you don't already have one. For ages, the gel inside this succulent plant has been used to treat anything from upset stomachs to kidney problems. It's also the most prevalent over-the-counter sunburn treatment.

Drink water

Your skin requires moisture to fight the damage caused by the sun's rays, which it has lost throughout your time in the sun. If you aren't currently drinking the recommended eight glasses of water each day, a bad sunburn should be enough to convince you to do so.