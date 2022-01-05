Harnaaz Sandhu steps into her Miss Universe apartment in New York City - Watch video

Chandigarh's Harnaaz Sandhu brought laurels to the nation by winning the Miss Universe title in December 2021. She became the third Indian to win the beauty pageant after 21 years. She was crowned by Andrea Meza of Mexico who won the Miss Universe title in 2020.

The contestant who wins the title of Miss Universe can stay in the Miss Universe apartment in New York for an year, sharing it with Miss USA. The costing of the entire apartment from groceries to clothing is absolutely free and is arranged by the Miss Universe Organisation.

On Tuesday 4 January, Harnaaz finally stepped into her Miss Universe apartment. The organisation uploaded a video on its Instagram account in which the beauty queen was seen entering the apartment. It captioned the video as "Only the beginning… Welcome to NYC @harnaazsandhu_03!"

Harnaaz helself took to her Instagram Stories and dropped some pictures from her new home. In one of the pictures, she posted her breakfast which included strawberries, nuts and probiotic smooth drink. She gave us an inside view of the apartment in another picture and wrote, "Love it @missuniverse This is so beautiful!".

As Covid-19 cases are rising across the world, the beauty queen is currently serving quarantine in her apartment. She posted pictures of the groceries with the hashtag #Quarantine. She also showed that she had sushi for lunch as she posted the picture of a sushi plate in one of her pictures. Finally, Harnaaz gave us an outside view of the apartment. The New York skyscrapers looked beautiful in her picture.

For the unversed, Harnaaz became the third Indian woman to win the Miss Universe crown after Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta won the beauty pageant in 1994 and 2000 respectively.