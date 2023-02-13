Happy Valentine's Day 2023: Top 30 wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes, Facebook status to send your special one

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 13, 2023, 03:07 PM IST
The day of Valentine's Day is February 14. People pamper their partners on this particular day by giving them lavish surprises, handcrafted gifts, and other thoughtful gestures. Additionally, as Valentine's Day is a celebration of love, it is important to show your gratitude and affection for that special someone in words that have value. One approach might be to send them romantic or emotional wishes.
- "In case you ever foolishly forget: I am not thinking about you." —Virginia Woolf
- "I never liked Valentine's Day, and then I met you and I understood what it was all about".
- "Through all the seasons, through all of the time... I love you. Happy Valentine's Day".
- When we met, I knew I wanted to spend every single Valentine's Day with you. You're my rock and I don't know what I'd do without you. Happy Valentine's Day!
- You're the reason I am who I am today. Thank you for everything you do for our family. Happy Valentine's Day, my love!
- What would I do without you by my side? Happy Valentine's Day to the love of my life.
- To the most amazing woman who I am lucky enough to call my wife, Happy Valentine's Day.
- "I’m so happy to have you in my life. Happy Valentine’s Day, Sweetheart!"
- "You are the best thing that ever happened to me. Happy Valentine’s day, my happiness".
- Without you I am nothing, with you I am everything. Thank you to be my everything. Happy Valentines Day!
- You’re all I ever wanted and I’m so glad you’re mine. Wishing the sweetest, happiest day to my forever Valentine!
- " It’s just one day in the year, but you should know that I love you every day and every moment. Take my love on this beautiful occasion"
- " I would choose you again and again. Happy Valentine's Day to the woman of my dreams"
- "You’re all I ever wanted and I’m so glad you’re mine. Wishing the sweetest, happiest day to my forever Valentine"
- My heart led me to you, and I followed it, and without a doubt, I'd choose you all over again. Happy Valentine's Day.
- Because you are perfect, I love you. And when aren't you? Even more, I love you.. Happy Valentine's Day.
- Thank you for making me laugh and smile every single day since the day we met. Happy Valentine's Day.
- If I had to do it all over again, it would still be you. You are mine now and forever. I love you. Happy Valentine's Day, sweetheart.
- You still make me laugh. You still give me butterflies. And I'm still falling for you every single day. Happy Valentine's Day.
- We've had good times, bad times, and everything in between. I wouldn't want it any other way. Happy Valentine's Day.
- When a touch could heal a wound. When eyes could speak volumes. When a smile can confirm I'm there. Then why do we need words to say 'I LOVE YOU'. Happy Valentine's Day!
- You are the twinkle of my eyes; the smile on my lips; the joy of my face; Without you I am incomplete. Happy Valentine's Day!
- Happy Valentine's day to my dear valentine Because you're the love of my life, Forever by my side, Because you give me warmth and make me smile, and fill my days with sunshine.
- In this special Valentine's week, On this day, I want to confess my love for you, There never was, there never will be another you.