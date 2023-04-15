Happy Poila Baisakh 2023: WhatsApp wishes, greetings to wish your loved ones Subho Nababorsho on Bengali new year

File photo

Poila Boishakh 2023 or the Bengali New Year marks the first day of the first month of the lunisolar Bengali calendar. Pôhela Boishakh to be celebrated today i.e April 15, 2023. The Bengali community gathers with friends and family to celebrate this day with great fervour in India, Bangladesh, and other countries around the world.

Poila Baisakh wishes and messages to send your loved ones – Bengali or non-Bengali – on this auspicious day.

1. May the sweetness of sandesh and flavour of ripe mango fill your life with the joy of a New Year! Subho Noboborsho!

2. Sending your way.. Deep felt wishes and greetings.. for the oncoming year.. May your new year.. be happy and prosperous!

3. Wishing a blessed and prosperos Bengali New year to you and your family.

4. May this Poila Boisakh fill your life with an abundance of hope, wealth and happiness!

5. Let’s pray for God to bless us with happiness, courage and wealth on this Bengali New Year. Hearty Poila Boishakh greetings.

6. Sending your way heartfelt wishes and greetings for the coming year. May your new year be happy and prosperous! Happy Bengali New Year to you and your family.

7. May the sweetness of Sandesh fill your life with the joy of a New Year! Subho Noboborsho to you and your loved ones.

8. This Poila Boisakh, I pray that all your heart’s desires be fulfilled. Wishing you a great New Year!

9. May all your dreams come true, your aspirations find bigger wings and most importantly you feel loved wherever you go”.

May you come up as bright as sun, as cool as water and as sweet as honey.

Hope coming new year fulfill all your desires and wishes.

10. Let this year be one that brings you peace, joy and fulfillment. Happy Pohela Boisakh!