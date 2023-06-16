Search icon
Happy Father's Day 2023: Top 10 wishes and quotes you can send your dad on this special day

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 02:42 PM IST

File photo

A father is a daughter’s first love and a son’s first hero. The bond between a father and child is like no other. A father is a mentor, a leader, and the first individual we learn to trust in our life. Their accomplishments and sacrifices ought to be honoured every day.

This year, Father’s Day will be celebrated on June 18, 2023. People from across the world will be commemorating their father’s and everything they have done for them.

- You helped me in what I am. Happy Father's Day hero

- My father is my teacher, but most importantly, he is a great dad

- "I think my mom put it best. She said, 'little girls soften their daddy's hearts": Paul Walker

- "To be the father of a nation is a great honour, but to be the father of a family is a greater joy.” - Nelson Mandela

- "Everyone can be a father. But it takes a lot to be a dada lot": Wade Boggs

- “No man I ever met was my father’s equal, and I never loved any other man as much.” - Hedy Lamarr " 

- “A father’s tears and fears are unseen, his love is unexpressed, but his care and protection remains as a pillar of strength throughout our lives.” - Ama H.Vanniarachchy 

- “She did not stand alone, but what stood behind her, the most potent moral force in her life, was the love of her father.” - Harper Lee 

- “When you’re young, you think your dad is Superman. Then you grow up, and you realize he’s just a regular guy who wears a cape.” - Dave Attell

listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
