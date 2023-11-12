Headlines

Over 800 Sudanese reportedly killed by armed groups in West Darfur: UNHCR

Woman's sensational dance to 'Softly' sets the internet on fire, viral video

Viral video: Violent fight breaks out in Delhi Metro as men punch, kick each other

Happy Kali Puja 2023: Best wishes, greetings, messages to share with friends and family

Happy Diwali 2023: Deepavali wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes, greeting to share with your loved ones

Let the festivities begin, and may this Diwali be a beacon of positivity and togetherness for all.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 12, 2023, 06:16 AM IST

Happy Diwali 2023! As we embrace the brilliance of Deepavali, a celebration of light and joy, let's share the warmth with loved ones. This festival signifies the victory of good over evil and the triumph of knowledge. In 80 words, here's a collection of Diwali wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes, and greetings to amplify the festive spirit. May the radiant glow of Diwali illuminate your life with happiness and prosperity. Let the festivities begin, and may this Diwali be a beacon of positivity and togetherness for all.

Here are some Diwali wishes to share with your family and friends:

May the supreme light illuminate your minds, enlighten your hearts and strengthen the human bonds in your homes and communities.

People celebrate this day with their friends, family and relatives. They also light diyas and fire crackers, wear new clothes and savour delicious cuisines.

Here are some wishes, images, quotes and greetings which you can send to your loved one to wish them a very happy Diwali in advance.

I pray all your happiness and blessings are multiplied by God in this festival of lights. I wish you a happy Diwali- Have a safe and sound Diwali.

I hope you have a blessed, healthy and prosperous Diwali. A very happy Diwali to you and your family!

With light of beautiful diyas and the holy chants, may happiness and prosperity fill your life forever! Wishing you and your Family very happy and prosperous Diwali!

I hope this Diwali brings light in your life. Happy Diwali!

May this Diwali fill our lives with new hopes for the future and new dreams for tomorrow. With lots of love, wishing you a very Happy Diwali 2023

An occasion to celebrate victory over defeat, light over darkness, awareness over ignorance, an occasion to celebrate life. May this auspicious occasion light up your life with happiness, joy and peace. Happy Diwali!

Just like the colours of rangoli, hope this Diwali brings new smiles, undiscovered avenues, and different perspectives and unbound happiness. Have a wonderful Diwali and a great New Year!

Candles to enjoy life; decorations to light life; presents to share success; firecrackers to burn evils; sweets to sweeten success, and worship to thank God! Wish you a joyous and prosperous Diwali!

The festival of joy, light, and hope marks a new beginning in our lives. May this Diwali be a special one that will lead you and your family to a glorious future ahead of you.

On this Diwali, let us move from untruth to truth and from darkness to light. May the message of the most beautiful Indian tradition lead us forth with our goals and aspirations.

 

