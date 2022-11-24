Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom Day: All you need to know about ninth Sikh Guru | Photo: File (Image for representation)

Guru Tegh Bhadur's martrydom day holds a very siginficant place in Sikh religion. Guru Tegh Bahadur, the second Sikh martyr and ninth Sikh guru, gave his life in the service of his faith and the defence of human rights. On November 24, worshippers honour Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom day.

The day of the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur is also known as Shaheedi Diwas. He was the biological father of Gobind Singh, the tenth Guru. Later, his execution and cremation sites—Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib and Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in Delhi—were transformed into Sikh holy sites.

He was named Tyaga Mal when he was born. The renowned Sikh scholar also taught him Gurmukhi, Hindi, and Sanskrit. It is believed that he received training in swordsmanship, horsemanship, and archery. In Bakala, Guru Tegh Bahadur spent the majority of his time in meditation. The sudden passing of Guru Harkrishan left the Sikhs wondering who would be the next Sikh guru.

When Guru Har Krishan was asked who would succeed him as he lay dying, it is said that he simply said, "Baba" and "Bakala." This implied that Bakala would be the home of the next Guru.

Teachings of Guru Tegh Bahadur:

- There are two most challenging factors on the spiritual path. The perseverance to wait for the ideal moment and the bravery to remain resolute by obstacles in your path.

- Courage can be discovered in unexpected places.

- Neither success nor failure are ever fatal. The courage is what counts.

- A gentleman is someone who, even unintentionally, does not offend anyone.

- If you have the courage to own up to your mistakes, they are always pardonable.

