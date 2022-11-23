Amazon sale on women's clothing: Get up to 62% off on winter leggings, stockings

File Photo

Winters are upon us and with it comes stocking up on winter essential clothing such as thermal leggings and stockings. They not only are a staple with every outfit but also leave you feeling warm and cozy, whether you’re going for a run, having a party, or going on late-night drives.

There are many options for buying leggings and stockings on Amazon. The leggings come with fleece lining on the inside which makes them comfortable to wear throughout the day.

Today, we will list out some options from Amazon so you can buy leggings and stockings at a discounted price and rock your winter look with snug fits.

Alexvyan Slim Fit Warm Women Thick Fur Lined Fleece Legging

This legging is available on Amazon and is made from fur and cashmere. The legging is high-waisted and has an elastic band. You can get 47% off on it on Amazon. The MRP of the product is Rs 1,299 and you can now buy it for Rs 688.

Brachy Winter Full Warm Fur Fleece Lined Leggings

These pair of leggings also come with a fur fleece lining and are slim fit to fit you perfectly. You can get this pair at 48% off. The MRP of the product is Rs 999 and you can now buy it for Rs 521.

Wetex Premium Lebami Women's Woolen Stockings

This pair of winter stockings are the perfect addition to your winter closet. The stockings come with an elastic waistband which makes it easier to wear. You can get 62% off on them. The MRP of the product is Rs 999 and you can now buy it for Rs 399.

Here is a list of thermal leggings for women and the rate they are available at Amazon

Alexvyan Slim Fit Warm Women Thick Fur Lined Fleece Legging

MRP: Rs 1299

Amazon discount: Rs 688

Brachy Winter Full Warm Fur Fleece Lined Leggings

MRP: Rs 999

Amazon discount: Rs 521

Wetex Premium Lebami Women's Woolen Stockings

MRP: Rs 999

Amazon discount: 399

N2S NEXT2SKIN Women's Warm Fur Tights Leggings

MRP: Rs 940

Amazon discount: Rs 893

N2S NEXT2SKIN Women's Warm Fur Tights Leggings

MRP: Rs 999

Amazon discount: Rs 399