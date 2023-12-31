Headlines

Google Doodle celebrates New Year's Eve; here's how the idea for Doodles originated

The Google Doodle marks the occasion of New Year's Eve by taking a trip down memory lane and answering frequently asked questions.

Maitry Kothari

Updated: Dec 31, 2023, 08:18 AM IST

article-main
To start the new year off on a positive note, Google Doodle celebrates New Year's Eve with a festive display that adds a touch of sparkle and brightness. People throughout the world are getting ready to make their New Year's resolutions as the clock hits twelve.

In the description, Google Doodle wrote "3… 2… 1… Happy New Year!" It further stated "This Doodle brings some sparkle and shine to start off New Year right! As the clock nears closer and closer to midnight, people around the world are planning their New Year’s resolutions and wishing for success, love, joy, and everything in between."

People all throughout the world are getting ready for the start of a new year full of resolutions and ambitions as 2024 draws near. January 1st is expected to be a day of jubilant celebration, offering a chance to strengthen bonds with family members and raise hopes for a happy and successful future. 

From 1998 to 2003, Google created 5000 doodles by celebrating various occasions, honouring personalities and more but do you know how the idea of Google Doodle was generated?

"In 1998, Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin were planning to take a few days away from the office to attend the annual Burning Man festival in Nevada. However, they needed a simple and clear way to let Google users know they wouldn’t be around in case any inquiries came in while they were gone. They decided to take an untraditional approach to the "out of office" message by simply replacing the second “O” of the Google homepage logo with the Burning Man logo—and the first-ever Google Doodle was born! This first Doodle launched less than one week before Google was officially incorporated as a company. That’s why we say that Google Doodles are older than Google, Inc. itself!"

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp.

