From Khajjiar to Dzukou Valley: Must-visit hidden gems in India

Often referred to as the "Mini Switzerland of India," Khajjiar is a picturesque hill station with lush green meadows and a stunning lake, surrounded by dense pine forests.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 03:02 PM IST

India is a land of diverse landscapes and rich cultural heritage, offering a plethora of hidden gems waiting to be discovered. Here are some must-visit hidden gems in India:

Gokarna, Karnataka: Often overshadowed by Goa, Gokarna is a serene coastal town with pristine beaches and a more relaxed atmosphere. It's a perfect blend of spirituality and beach vibes.

Khajjiar, Himachal Pradesh: Often referred to as the "Mini Switzerland of India," Khajjiar is a picturesque hill station with lush green meadows and a stunning lake, surrounded by dense pine forests.

Hampi, Karnataka: A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Hampi is an ancient city with captivating ruins of temples and monuments. The surreal landscape and architectural wonders make it a unique destination.

Dholavira, Gujarat: An archaeological marvel, Dholavira is one of the five largest Harappan sites in the Indian subcontinent. The ancient ruins provide a glimpse into the advanced urban planning of the Harappan civilization.

Majuli, Assam: The largest river island in the world, Majuli is located on the Brahmaputra River. It offers a tranquil environment, vibrant culture, and is a haven for birdwatchers.

Pangong Lake, Ladakh: While Ladakh itself is a popular destination, Pangong Lake remains a hidden gem with its breathtaking blue waters surrounded by majestic mountains.

Chettinad, Tamil Nadu: Known for its grand mansions and spicy cuisine, Chettinad is a region with a unique cultural identity. The architecture and local crafts add to its charm.

Dzukou Valley, Nagaland and Manipur: Tucked away in the northeastern states, Dzukou Valley is a pristine paradise known for its lush greenery, diverse flora, and trekking trails.

Badami, Karnataka: A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Badami is famous for its rock-cut cave temples and ancient sculptures. The town is surrounded by rugged red sandstone hills.

Jawai, Rajasthan: Not as popular as Ranthambore, Jawai is a hidden gem for wildlife enthusiasts. It's known for its leopards and the picturesque Jawai Dam.

Ziro Valley, Arunachal Pradesh: A stunning valley surrounded by pine-covered hills, Ziro is known for its vibrant tribal culture, rice fields, and the Ziro Music Festival.

Bhimbetka, Madhya Pradesh: Another UNESCO World Heritage Site, Bhimbetka is home to prehistoric rock shelters with cave paintings dating back to the Paleolithic era.

