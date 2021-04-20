Entrepreneur Yash Gupta has an encouraging message for all the aspiring dreamers who wish to make it big

Being an entrepreneur is a big responsibility. A person has to work with dedication and focus on growing their company.

No journey of success is complete without hardships and risks. So it is important to be a risktaker and optimistic while walking that path. 22-year-old Yash Gupta from Delhi fits right into the description. He is one of the youngest entrepreneurs in India.

Yash Gupta always dreamt big and aimed to run his own business one day. The idea of a 9-5 job didn't convince him. Seeing how his father Rajeev Gupta, a businessman, is working on his own company and enjoying the success, Yash felt more motivated to be an entrepreneur. He completed his Bachelor's at Amity International Business School, Noida, with a Business Administration degree (BBA).

Yash Gupta is currently the founder and CEO of Tambhveda and the Director at Rikayaa Enterprises Pvt Ltd. Tambhdeva is a manufacturing company that makes beautiful copper bottles. Rikayaa Entreprises Pvt Ltd produces and sells copper and Brass strips, sheets, fouls, ingots, billets, wires, etc. Yash always wanted to run a business that's different from what most youngsters do today. He has been working since his college days. By handling both studies and business back then, Yash knows how to work under pressure and strike a balance and not overwork.

The 22-year-old entrepreneur is truly an inspiration to many young minds. He also wrote a book called - Strategies Which All Young Entrepreneurs Must Follow. When asked what advice he would give to aspiring entrepreneurs, Yash Gupta shares, "Believe in yourself. It is important to trust your instinct, your idea and your creativity. If you are clear about your business idea, nothing can stop you from bringing it to life. However, keep in mind that the journey will not be a happy one immediately. Some days, you will fail, and some days you will pass. Every setback is a lesson that will help you to bring consistent progress in your work after some time. So always keep going on."

