Diwali 2023: Here is a style guide to amp up your ethnic look this Deepavali

Lifestyle

Diwali 2023: Here is a style guide to amp up your ethnic look this Deepavali

Here's a style guide to help you amp up your ethnic look this Deepavali.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 11, 2023, 05:13 PM IST

As the festival of lights, Diwali, approaches, it's time to infuse your wardrobe with the vibrancy and elegance that befit the occasion. Whether you're attending a family gathering, a festive party, or celebrating at home, embracing traditional attire can add an extra layer of joy to the festivities. Here's a style guide to help you amp up your ethnic look this Deepavali.

1. Embrace Vibrant Colors:

Diwali is a celebration of light, and what better way to reflect that than through your choice of colors? Opt for vibrant hues like royal blue, emerald green, and rich maroons to add a regal touch to your ensemble. Don't shy away from experimenting with contrasting combinations for a striking effect.

2. Traditional Silhouettes with a Modern Twist:

While classic silhouettes like sarees, lehengas, and Anarkali suits remain timeless, consider infusing a modern twist. Choose contemporary fabrics, unique drapes, or experimental blouse designs to give your traditional outfit a touch of contemporary flair.

3. Shine with Statement Accessories:

Enhance your ethnic look with statement accessories that complement your attire. Chunky earrings, intricate bangles, or a statement neckpiece can instantly elevate your ensemble. Opt for accessories that incorporate traditional elements like jhumkas or temple jewelry for an authentic touch.

4. Play with Fabrics:

Experimenting with fabrics can transform your Diwali look. Consider silk for a luxurious feel, velvet for a touch of opulence, or lightweight fabrics like georgette for a graceful look. Mixing textures can add depth and visual interest to your outfit.

5. Men's Ethnic Elegance:

Gentlemen, opt for traditional kurta-pajama sets or sherwanis in rich, jewel tones. Experiment with embroidered or textured fabrics to add a touch of sophistication. Don't forget to accessorize with a well-coordinated stole or dupatta.

6. Footwear Matters:

Complete your ethnic look with the right pair of footwear. For women, juttis or mojris can add a touch of tradition, while men can opt for classic leather shoes or embroidered footwear to complement their attire.

7. Hair and Makeup:

Finish off your look with the right hairstyle and makeup. Consider classic braids adorned with flowers or experiment with elegant updos. For makeup, focus on dewy skin, bold eyes, and a touch of traditional bindi for that perfect festive glow.

