Diwali 2023: Here is a style guide to amp up your ethnic look this Deepavali

As the festival of lights, Diwali, approaches, it's time to infuse your wardrobe with the vibrancy and elegance that befit the occasion. Whether you're attending a family gathering, a festive party, or celebrating at home, embracing traditional attire can add an extra layer of joy to the festivities. Here's a style guide to help you amp up your ethnic look this Deepavali.

1. Embrace Vibrant Colors:

Diwali is a celebration of light, and what better way to reflect that than through your choice of colors? Opt for vibrant hues like royal blue, emerald green, and rich maroons to add a regal touch to your ensemble. Don't shy away from experimenting with contrasting combinations for a striking effect.

2. Traditional Silhouettes with a Modern Twist:

While classic silhouettes like sarees, lehengas, and Anarkali suits remain timeless, consider infusing a modern twist. Choose contemporary fabrics, unique drapes, or experimental blouse designs to give your traditional outfit a touch of contemporary flair.

3. Shine with Statement Accessories:

Enhance your ethnic look with statement accessories that complement your attire. Chunky earrings, intricate bangles, or a statement neckpiece can instantly elevate your ensemble. Opt for accessories that incorporate traditional elements like jhumkas or temple jewelry for an authentic touch.

4. Play with Fabrics:

Experimenting with fabrics can transform your Diwali look. Consider silk for a luxurious feel, velvet for a touch of opulence, or lightweight fabrics like georgette for a graceful look. Mixing textures can add depth and visual interest to your outfit.

5. Men's Ethnic Elegance:

Gentlemen, opt for traditional kurta-pajama sets or sherwanis in rich, jewel tones. Experiment with embroidered or textured fabrics to add a touch of sophistication. Don't forget to accessorize with a well-coordinated stole or dupatta.

6. Footwear Matters:

Complete your ethnic look with the right pair of footwear. For women, juttis or mojris can add a touch of tradition, while men can opt for classic leather shoes or embroidered footwear to complement their attire.

7. Hair and Makeup:

Finish off your look with the right hairstyle and makeup. Consider classic braids adorned with flowers or experiment with elegant updos. For makeup, focus on dewy skin, bold eyes, and a touch of traditional bindi for that perfect festive glow.