Did Raghav Chadha go under the knife to fix his nose? Here's what he said

Ever since Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra exchanged the rings, their fasns cannot hold their excitment levels whenever the couple posts any picture or video.

They are posting pics and videos from the engagement in instalments now. Recently, mega Productions, who covered Raghav and Parineeti’s engagement shared a inside video which may leave you surprice.

On May 13, 2023, the deeply in love pair exchanged rings in a romantic engagement ceremony at Delhi's Kapurthala House.

Amidst all the beautiful talks about for Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra's relationship, there is a media speculation that the former had a nose operation before to their engagement. But, what is more surprising that that Raghav started the speculations that he was considering getting a rhinoplasty. Omega Productions documented Raghav and Parineeti's engagement for the uninitiated. Raghav can be seen discussing getting a nose operation in a video clip that the productions posted on their official website.

In the video, Raghav makes fun of the fact that he had a nose job before to getting engaged. He says, “The aunty is asking if the boy’s exterior changes. I got a little nose job done, aunty. Because my nose went on my mother…so I of course had to correct it and make it look like my father.” Raghav is then interrupted by Parineeti, who requests that he stop talking.

The video removed from the official web site soon after posting it, which has divided the internet.