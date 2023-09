Devshayani Ekadashi 2021: Significance, shubh muhurat, vrat rules and puja vidhi

Devshayani Ekadashi is also known as Padma Ekadashi, Ashadi Ekadashi. Chaturmas, a holy period of 4 months in the Hindu calendar, starts from this day

Devshayani Ekadashi 2021 or Ashadi Ekadashi is being observed today (July 20). Devshayani Ekadashi Tithi began on July 19 at 09:59 pm and Devshayani Ekadashi Tithi will end at 07:17 pm on July 20, 2021. The Devshayani Ekadashi Parana can be done between 05:36 am to 08:21 am on July 21, 2021.

Devshayani Ekadashi 2021 Significance

Devshayani Ekadashi 2021 is observed on the Ashadha Shukla Paksha Ekadashi tithi. According to legends, on the day of Devshayani Ekadashi, Lord Vishnu goes to sleep and wakes up after four months on Prabodhini Ekadashi, also known as Devutthana Ekadashi.

Devshayani Ekadashi 2021: Dates and muhurats

Devshayani Ekadashi Date - Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 09:59 PM on Jul 19, 2021

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 07:17 PM on Jul 20, 2021

Devshayani Ekadashi Parana - 05:36 AM to 08:21 AM, July 21, 2021

Devshayani Ekadashi 2021 Puja Vidhi:

On Ekadashi Tithi, add a few drops of Ganga Jal to a bucket of water you would use for bathing. Wear clean clothes after taking a bath.

Light an earthen or brass lamp with sesame oil or mustard oil, or ghee and place it on the altar of your home.

Worship Lord Ganesha and seek his blessings. Then, invoke Lord Vishnu.

Chant 'OM Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya' as you offer Jal (water), Pushpam (flowers), Gandham (natural perfume), Deep (oil lamp), Dhoop (incense) and Naivedhya (any fruit or cooked food) to Lord Vishnu. Prepare payas or any other vegetarian dessert. You may even offer fruits.

Then, offer Paan, Supari, a brown coconut broken into two, bananas and/or other fruits, Chandan, Kumkum, Haldi, Akshat and Dakshina. The collection of this item is also known as Tamboolam.