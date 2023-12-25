Decoding Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan wedding outfits

Arbaaz captioned their special moment on Instagram, expressing gratitude and love for their journey together.

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan celebrated their intimate wedding in Mumbai on December 24, held at Arbaaz's sister's residence, Arpita Khan Sharma. Pictures from their ceremony flooded Instagram late Sunday night, showcasing their beautifully coordinated floral attire.

Matching in floral ensembles, Arbaaz donned a striking floral bandhgala with beige trousers, while Sshura made a distinctive choice for a celebrity bride. She stunned in a peach lehenga adorned with floral prints, complemented by an embellished sleeveless choli. Her hair cascaded elegantly as she wore a matching dupatta over her head. Sshura accessorized with a statement necklace, earrings, and kadas, completing her look with subtle yet perfect makeup.

Take a look

Their wedding serves as inspiration for couples aiming for a twinning and winning moment on their big day. Arbaaz captioned their special moment on Instagram, expressing gratitude and love for their journey together.

"In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day!"

Among the attendees were Arbaaz's brothers Salman and Sohail Khan, alongside their parents Salim and Salma Khan. Arbaaz's son, Arhaan Khan, also graced the occasion, making it a heartfelt family affair.