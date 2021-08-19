Choreographer Rahul Kumar spices up your fitness session with bollywood music

Covid Era may act as a deterrent for fitness enthusiasts. Still, Vloggers like Rahul Kumar are making all efforts to influence more and more people to develop some kind of fitness regime in their daily lifestyle. With his YouTube channel Fitness Dance with Rahul , he is able to make many people stay fit at home through his dance fitness workout videos.

New Delhi-based Rahul Kumar is a well-known Dancer/Bollywood Choreographer in the industry. In 2009 he started Western Dance Academy in New Delhi with the vision to nurture the best talents and reinforce learners' skills in the field of performing arts, dance, and music mix. The Institute of Performing arts (WDA-TIPA) is a reputed centre with multiple branches in the Capital that is able to attract young learners to discover and participate in their passion. As the Founder / Director / Choreographer of "Western Dance Academy, Rahul innovates and designs skilful dancing programs for his students.

With his incredible talent and dedication towards the art, Rahul Kumar keeps trying to find ways to attract more and more people towards dancing. This passion helped him shaped the idea of starting an online dance workout program. Moreover, the idea of insulating fitness with a perfect blend of Bollywood dance themes instantly hit the right chord among viewers, and this is how the YouTube channel called "Fitness Dance with RAHUL" was born. Currently, the channel has 500,000 Subscribers, and the numbers are rising day by day. It was observed that particularly during the covid lockdown period, people find this fitness-dance mix idea most effective from the comforts of their home.

Under the present circumstance, running the world's biggest Bollywood dance-based fitness YouTube channel is not an easy task. Proper Planning of the online dance resource requires technical thinking - from the selection of music, steps, and tips, all need to be in tandem to make it look adaptive to every level of the learner. Rahul Kumar excels in making his online sessions so addictive.

Apart from choreography and running dancing academy, Rahul Kumar with his team never misses a chance to participate in various national dance talent shows and polish his art. He has won many accolades and awards in due course. To name a few, he was the 1st Runner Up at "India Ke Mast Kalandar," a reality show with his

team called "The Dazzlers." Rahul has performed on "Entertainment Ke LiyeKuchBhiKarega" and "India's Got Talent Talent Season 5," too. The multi-talented ace choreographer has also done a Bollywood movie called "Bollywood Diaries" as an actor.

According to Rahul, "Dancing and fitness are correlated. It's a proven fact that dancing is good for cardio, blood pressure and leads to weight loss. Most importantly, it impacts positively on cognitive functioning and motor coordination while contributing immensely to our mental and emotional health."

Disclaimer- Brand Desk Content