Chhath Puja 2022: Here's why women apply vermilion from nose to head during festival

Chhath Puja is an ancient Hindu Vedic festival that is mainly celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh in India and Nepal. Also referred to as Surya Shashti, Chhath, Mahaparv, Chhath Parv, Dala Puja, Pratihar, and Dala Chhath, the four-day-long festival is dedicated to the deity Surya and Shashthi Devi. As part of the ritual, women fast for the well-being of their sons and the happiness of their families.

They also offer Arghya to Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya. The four-day festival starts on October 28, which is a Friday, with the main day and the last day of the puja, being celebrated on October 31, which is falling on Monday.

Why is vermilion applied to the nose during Chhath Puja?

According to Hindu religious texts, vermilion is a sign of a happy married life. On the day of Chhath, women apply vermilion to their noses for the long life of their husbands. It is said that the longer this vermilion is, the longer the husband's life will be. It is believed that long vermilion is auspicious for the husband. Long vermilion is considered a symbol of happiness in the family. Applying long vermilion on this day brings happiness to the family.

Why is orange-coloured vermilion applied?

It is said that orange-coloured vermilion brings prosperity to the husband in addition to 'granting' him long life. The husband also gets success in every path he takes. According to religious texts, the orange colour is also the auspicious color of Lord Hanuman.