Chhath Puja 2022: Delhi LG VK Saxena declares dry day on October 31 in Delhi

File Photo

Delhi LG VK Saxena using his special powers has declared 'dry day' on the occasion of Chhath Puja 2022 and has also written a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asking him to deal with the issue of toxic froth in Yamuna before the festival on Sunday.

In his letter to Arvind Kejriwal on Friday, the LG expressed concern over pollution and foam formation at certain places in the Yamuna.

"The issue regarding foam and pollution in Yamuna is of grave concern and if left unattended may prove to be injurious to devotees. Accordingly, it needs to be redressed urgently," VK Saxena wrote in his letter.

The LG, in a first, declared Chhath on Sunday as a dry day ensuring that all the liquor shops in the city remain closed on the festival. The LG in his capacity as the "government of Delhi as per section 2 (35) of Delhi Excise Act has declared dry day on Chatth," an official at the LG office said.

The LG has also highlighted the need for ensuring safety measures like marking danger zone, barricading deep waters to avoid an accident, adequate lighting, and deploying divers, and rescue boats at Chhath Ghat.

At some designated ghats, such as Bhalswa lake, Wazirabad-Sonia Vihar, Badli, Bawana Industrial Area, Maidan Garhi, Kalindi Kunj, and Budh Bazar-Uttam Nagar, about 10,000 to 40,000 people are expected to be present on Chhath.

Chhath Puja is an ancient Hindu Vedic festival that is mainly celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh in India and Nepal.

Also referred to as Surya Shashti, Chhath, Mahaparv, Chhath Parv, Dala Puja, Pratihar, and Dala Chhath, the four-day-long festival is dedicated to the deity Surya and Shashthi Devi. As part of the ritual, women fast for the well-being of their sons and the happiness of their families.

They also offer Arghya to Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya. The four-day festival starts on October 28, which is a Friday, with the main day and the last day of the puja, being celebrated on October 31, which is falling on Monday.

On each day, people observe the Chhath and follow rigorous rituals. As per Drik Panchang, sunrise on Chhath Puja will be at 6:43 am, and sunset will happen at 6:03 pm. The Shashthi tithi begins at 05:49 am on October 30 and ends at 03:27 am on October 31.

Chhath is performed to seek blessings from the Sun God for a healthy, happy, and prosperous life