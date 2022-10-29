Search icon
Chhath Puja 2022 Samagri: From betel leaves to yam spices, here's everything you will need

Chhath Puja is performed to seek blessings from the Sun God for a healthy, happy, and prosperous life.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 29, 2022, 09:25 AM IST

Chhath Puja is an ancient Hindu Vedic festival that is mainly celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh in India and Nepal. Also referred to as Surya Shashti, Chhath, Mahaparv, Chhath Parv, Dala Puja, Pratihar, and Dala Chhath, the four-day-long festival is dedicated to the deity Surya and Shashthi Devi. As part of the ritual, women fast for the well-being of their sons and the happiness of their families. 

They also offer Arghya to Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya. The four-day festival starts on October 28, which is a Friday, with the main day and the last day of the puja, being celebrated on October 31, which is falling on Monday.

On each day, people observe the Chhath and follow rigorous rituals. As per Drik Panchang, sunrise on Chhath Puja will be at 6:43 am, and sunset will happen at 6:03 pm. The Shashthi tithi begins at 05:49 am on October 30 and ends at 03:27 am on October 31.

Chhath is performed to seek blessings from the Sun God for a healthy, happy, and prosperous life.

To perform the 4-day long puja, devotees require a lot of puja samagri. You must have all these items in advance which are considered essential for Chhath Puja. 

Chhath Puja 2022: Puja Samagri 

New clothes for the person fasting as well as other members of the house

Two big bamboo baskets to keep offerings in Chhath Puja aka dawri

Bamboo or brass vessel to offer Argha to the sun

A set glass, lota, and plate to keep milk and Ganga water for araghya

Coconut filled with water

5 sugarcane stalks with leaves

Rice

A dozen of lamps or diya

Incense sticks, kumkum, lights

Vermilion

Banana leaves

Banana, apple, water chestnut, turmeric, radish, and ginger plant

Sweet potato and suthni (yam species)

Betel nuts

Honey and Sweets

Jaggery (Jaggery is used instead of sugar to make the offerings to Chhathi Maiya)

Wheat and rice flour

Ganga water and milk

Prasad- Thekwa

