Basketball star Micahel Jordan's 1992 Olympic jersey sold for $3 million at auction

The 1992 Summer Olympics jersey that Michael Jordan wore to represent the United States brought $3.03 million at auction.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 26, 2023, 07:18 PM IST

On Thursday, a Michael Jordan 1992 Olympic jersey that he wore to represent the United States in basketball was auctioned off for $3,03 million. Goldin, an online marketplace for collectibles, conducted the auction.

The US basketball team, nicknamed "The Dream Team", brought together some of the best players of all time, including Jordan, Larry Bird and Magic Johnson, when NBA players were first allowed to compete at the Olympics. The US easily won the gold medal in Barcelona.

 

 

The same jersey that Jordan wore in the semifinal matchup with Lithuania was offered for auction together with signed jerseys from each of the team's 12 players.

The price of another Jordan jersey from the first game of the 1998 NBA Finals was over $10 million when it was sold at auction in September, breaking the previous record for the most expensive piece of game-used sports memorabilia ever.

