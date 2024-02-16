Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Mukesh Ambani's would-be bahu stuns in lehenga for her Lagan Lakhvanu ceremony

The Lagan Lakhvanu ceremony is a Gujarati ritual where the wedding invitation, called 'Kankotri,' is prepared and presented to the gods as a sacred invitation seeking blessings for the upcoming union.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant recently celebrated the first event of their pre-wedding festivities, known as 'Lagan Lakhvanu,' in a traditional Gujarati style.

Radhika looked stunning in a pastel-blue lehenga designed by Anamika Khanna. The outfit was adorned with a pink choli and matching dupatta, giving it a traditional saree-like appearance. She accessorized with diamond jewelry, including earrings, a bracelet, a maang teeka, and a neckpiece, enhancing her natural elegance.

In terms of makeup, Radhika chose a subtle look with soft colors accentuating her features. Her hair was styled elegantly in soft waves, adding a classic touch to her ensemble.

Take a look here:

Their marriage, built on a foundation of friendship and love, was officially solemnized in December 2022 in Nathdwara, Rajasthan, followed by an engagement ceremony in Mumbai on January 19, 2023, during the Gol Dhana festivities. Radhika looked radiant in gold embellishments, while Anant looked sophisticated in his navy-blue kurta pyjama.

Radhika's attire for the Lagan Lakhvanu ceremony symbolizes the blend of tradition and affection in their upcoming wedding. It is evident that their wedding celebration is more than just a joyous occasion; it is a homage to the rich heritage of Indian art and culture.