4 effective home remedies to treat dandruff in spring

As soon as the weather changes, the problem of dandruff starts bothering most of the hair. Actually this is such a problem that most of the people have to face. Dandruff causes hair fall and hair becomes weak. Not only this, due to dandruff, the problem of itching in the scalp also bothers. If you are also facing a similar problem, then you can add some household items along with your shampoo. Mixing them with shampoo can make hair healthy and dandruff free.



Follow these remedies to get rid of the problem of dandruff-

1. Lemon juice

Lemon is used a lot to remove dandruff. If you are also troubled by the problem of dandruff, then you can rub lemon juice in the roots of your hair. Apart from getting rid of dandruff, the hair can also become shiny.

2. Honey

Hearing honey in shampoo may seem a bit strange, but applying honey mixed with shampoo can get rid of scalp itching and dandruff. Because honey has anti-oxidant, anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial and antifungal properties.

3. Aloe vera gel

Aloe vera is considered good for hair. If you are troubled by the problem of dandruff, then mix shampoo and aloe vera and massage for some time, it can help in cleaning the dandruff from the hair.

4. Amla

Amla has been used for hair since centuries, not from today. The properties found in amla can help in keeping the hair healthy. Amla is rich in Vitamin C, antioxidants and antibacterial properties, which can eliminate dandruff.