IPL 2020: Brutal RCB registers emphatic 8-wicket win over struggling KKR

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) registred an emphatic 8-wicket win over the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday (October 21) in one of the most one-sided IPL 2020 encounters.

In chase of a target score of 85, openers Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch provided a decent start to RCB and conjured together a 46-run stand for the first wicket.

Lockie Ferguson became the first KKR bowler to break the deadlock and send Aaron Finch (16) back to the dressing room in the seventh over of the game.

In the same over, Padikkal (25) also had to take the long walk back after a terrible mess up between him and Gurkeerat Singh while running for a single, reducing RCB to 46/2.

However, skipper Virat Kohli walked in next and provided the final push to guide his side to an eight-wicket win over KKR in 13.3 overs. Kohli (18*) and Gurkeerat (21*) remained unbeaten in the end as RCB drew level on points with Mumbai Indians.

After electing to bat first, KKR had the worst start of the season as they lost top-three batsmen at the score of 3-3 in 2.2 overs. Chris Morris bowled the first over for RCB and just gave three runs off it. Mohammed Siraj came to bowl the second over and changed the momentum of the game as he scalped Rahul Tripathi (1) and Nitish Rana (0) and finished as a double-wicket maiden.

In the next over, Virat Kohli handed the bowl to Navdeep Saini despite an economical over by Morris. Saini did not let his skipper down and claimed Shubman Gill (1) in the third over.

Tom Banton and Dinesh Karthik then tried to build the innings but Siraj, in his second over, claimed the former and dismantled the KKR's innings. Siraj became the first bowler in the IPL to bowl two maiden overs in a game. KKR were at 4-14 after 3.3. overs.

Eoin Morgan joined Karthik in the middle and stitched an 18-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Yuzvendra Chahal bagged Karthik (4) in the ninth over. Pat Cummins too failed to had a great outing and was dismissed by Chahal after scoring four runs.

KKR skipper Morgan was the only batsman who got going for the side but his innings was ended by Washinton Sundar in the 16th over. Morgan played a knock of 30 runs. Lockie Ferguson scored 19 runs while Kuldeep Yadav played a knock of 12-run before getting run out on the last ball of the innings.

In the end, KKR were restricted to 84/8 in their 20 overs. For RCB, Siraj returned with the figures of 3-8 while Chahal clinched two wickets.