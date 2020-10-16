Harbhajan Singh takes a ‘dig’ at MS Dhoni over wide call, netizens grill him on helping Shahid Afridi

Harbhajan Singh has landed himself in a massive controversy for his recent activity on Twitter. During the game between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai, the game became tense towards the end as Sunrisers Hyderabad were pushing for a win. In the 19th over bowled by Shardul Thakur, the bowler bowled a wide yorker and Rashid Khan tried to dig it out to the off side. The ball was outside the tram line and umpire Paul Reiffel was about to signal a wide. However, MS Dhoni reacted furiously and before umpire Reiffel could raise his hands, he kept it down. The action has prompted mixed responses from people on social media.

However, following the game, Abdul Samad, the Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder, tweeted a photo where MS Dhoni is giving some important tips to the youngsters. Samad captioned the video as Important Lessons. One user, though, took the opportunity to sarcastically remind him of the wide which was overturned. Harbhajan Singh gave a laughing emoticon to that reaction.

That seems to have boomeranged on Harbhajan Singh and many social media users have lashed out at the India cricket team offspinner for taking a ‘dig’ at MS Dhoni.

Many people reminded him of how he had egg on his face for helping Shahid Afridi’s charity organization despite the former Pakistan all-rounder and captain making plenty of statements against India.

Helping Shahid Afridi

Earlier in the year, Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh had pledged to help Shahid Afridi’s charity organization in the fight against coronavirus and that drew a lot of flak as the former all-rounder had given plenty of statements against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bhajji probably you should play in PSL , waise hi tumhari Pakis ke saath acha jamta hai — Nishant Shettigar (@nishantmax) October 15, 2020

Clarifying on his action, Harbhajan Singh went on to say that as for his relations with Afridi, it's a closed chapter now. "One person asks me to make an appeal for the sake of humanity, and I did my bit. That was it. I have no relation or tie-up with any Shahid Afridi from here on."

The difference @sambillings @harbhajan_singh Sam is not even in the team-he supports for his former team Bhajji he was in the team & trolling @ChennaiIPL and their players, no wishes tweet from him for #CSK #shameonuBhajji Having fun with 4 crs of csk money,and trolling them pic.twitter.com/UH4qlAWxQ7 — Dr.(@SAN_N_G) October 15, 2020

Harbhajan Singh had made himself unavailable for IPL 2020 due to personal reasons along with Suresh Raina. Harbhajan had even missed the training camp in Chepauk ahead of the IPL as a member of his family was unwell and he did not want to get away from his loved ones in these tough times.

When in CSK team licking Dhoni's feet for popularity and showing his true colours.....What can we expect from the man who asked to raise funds for Pakistan — Freaky_Preaky (@Freaky_Preaky) October 14, 2020

There are reports that Chennai Super Kings might not retain the services of Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh for IPL 2021 but this latest move by Harbhajan Singh is definitely not going to win him more fans either from Chennai Super Kings or India.