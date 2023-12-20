Headlines

IPL

Akash Ambani gives cheeky reply to Mumbai Indians fan asking for Rohit Sharma’s return, he said…

Mukesh Ambani’s elder son Akash Ambani is involved in key decisions of the franchise and is often seen supporting his players during crucial games.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 09:38 AM IST

Akash Ambani is the son of India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani who is the chairperson of country’s most valuable company Reliance Industries that has a market cap of more than Rs 17.39 trillion. Mukesh Ambani is also the owner of Mumbai Indians, one of the most valuable IPL teams. Mukesh Ambani’s elder son Akash Ambani is involved in key decisions of the franchise and is often seen supporting his players during crucial games. Mumbai Indians or MI is the most successful franchise in IPL history with the most number of titles alongside CSK. As MI franchise is currently facing mixed reactions with Hardik Pandya replacing Rohit Sharma as the captain, Akash Ambani’s short reply brought joy to MI fans. Akash Ambani’s love for the franchise and its fans are going viral on social media after the young Ambani replied to an MI fan during the IPL 2024 auction. During the event, an MI supporter shouted "Rohit Sharma ko wapis lao," to which Ambani gave a cheeky reply.

Akash Ambani replied to MI fans by saying, “Chinta mat karo, wo batting karega.” The reply from Mumbai Indians’ owner has also been acknowledged by the team's official Twitter handle. For those who don’t know, MI’s trading window was very confusing for the fans with Hardik Pandya coming back to the squad at the very last moment. Earlier this month, the team announced that Hardik Pandya will be replacing Rohit Sharma as the captain and the change made the fans furious.

For the IPL 2024, Mumbai Indians have Rs 10.5 crore remaining in the purse and they have still managed to rope in some big names such as Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka and Mohammad Nabi. MI was already a strong side before the auction with big names such as Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Tilak Verma in the squad.

