Zero COVID-19 deaths in Goa in last 24 hours, CM hails medical fraternity

In some positive news, the state of Goa reported zero COVID-19 deaths on Monday, the first time in the last four months. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday congratulated the health department officials and medical fraternity in general following the development.

"For the first time in three-four months, we have reached zero deaths. I congratulate our medical staff who worked tirelessly. We should maintain this," Sawant told reporters at the State Secretariat.

Commenting on the infection positivity rate, which is currently fluctuating between three to four percent, Sawant said that the rate needs to drop further before the ongoing state-level curfew is lifted in Goa.

"The positivity rate is between three to four. It will come down further. People need to take adequate care. Finally, lowering the positivity rate depends on the people. The government will take the required precautions," Sawant said.

"To lift the state curfew, the positivity rate needs to drop further, but such a decision will be taken in consultation of our expert committee," Sawant said.

Meanwhile, at 31,443 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India on Tuesday recorded the lowest daily cases in 118 days, informed the Union Health Ministry.

India's active caseload of COVID-19 cases is at 4,31,315, the lowest in 109 days. The active cases constitute 1.40 percent of the total cases.Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,00,63,720 patients have already recovered from COVID-19, and 49,007 recovered in the last 24 hours, said the ministry.

The overall recovery rate increased to 97.28 percent.

The weekly positivity rate also remained below 5 percent and is currently at 2.28 percent. Further, the daily positivity rate is at 1.81 percent, less than 3 percent for 22 consecutive days.