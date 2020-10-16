World Food Day 2020: History, significance of this important event

This day marks the foundation of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations (UN) that happened on October 16, 1945.

You were probably misguided when you had first heard about World Food Day. Reading about the day that many of us barely even know exists, on our laptops and smartphones, the first thing that pops up, naturally, in anyone's mind may very well be risotto or ribs.

But, no. This day, October 16 - the World Food Day - is not about that.

As the website of World Food Day, United States (US) appropriately phrases it, it 'is a day of action against hunger'. A day when a step should be taken towards eradication of hunger, if not globally, locally.

The theme for this year's World Food Day 2020 is “Grow, Nourish, Sustain. Together. Our actions are our future.”

Several events and outreach activities are conducted by businesses, NGOs, the media, general public, governments. They promote awareness among the general public for those who suffer from hunger.

"World Food Day 2020 marks the 75th anniversary of FAO in an exceptional moment as countries around the world deal with the widespread effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic. It’s a time to look into the future we need to build together," Food and Agriculture of the United nations' official website states.

"As countries deal with the widespread effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, World Food Day 2020 will highlight how food and agriculture are an essential part of the COVID-19 response. World Food Day 2020 will call for global cooperation and solidarity to help the most vulnerable to recover from the crisis. It will call on countries to build back better by making food systems more resilient and robust so they can withstand increasing volatility and climate shocks, deliver healthy and sustainable diets for all, and decent livelihoods for food system workers," it added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release a commemorative coin on the occasion of World Food Day on Friday.