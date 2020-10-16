World Food Day 2020: History, significance of this important event

Headlines

MiG 21 vs Tejas explained: Why Air Force is phasing out ‘flying coffins’ for HAL-made Mark 1A fighter jets?

‘Mahindra Thar for Mohammed Siraj’: Fans demand SUV for bowler after Asia Cup 2023 win, Anand Mahindra replies…

7th Pay Commission: Good news on DA soon, check expected announcement date, hike, other details

Vicky Kaushal says his 'bubble burst' when he heard narration for The Great Indian Family: 'Since it's Yash Raj Films..'

LIC: How to revive lapsed Life Insurance policy? A step-by-step guide

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

MiG 21 vs Tejas explained: Why Air Force is phasing out ‘flying coffins’ for HAL-made Mark 1A fighter jets?

‘Mahindra Thar for Mohammed Siraj’: Fans demand SUV for bowler after Asia Cup 2023 win, Anand Mahindra replies…

7th Pay Commission: Good news on DA soon, check expected announcement date, hike, other details

Foods to avoid before sleeping

10 fruits that you should not eat after dinner

6 times when Deepika Padukone set major fashion goals in bodycon outfits

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

India gets the world class convention centre Yashobhoomi, must know facts about the mega centre

Asia Cup 2023: India wins 8th Asia Cup title; bags biggest ever victory in ODI history | IND VS SL

Asia Cup 2023: Siraj's six-wicket spell against Sri Lanka rewrites history, know about records broken

Viral video: Kangana Ranaut claims 'a very big superstar' suggested her to 'act less', netizens say he is Salman Khan

Karan Johar says this real-life Bollywood couple 'maybe subconsciously' inspired Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Shehnaaz Gill grooves to Hum Toh Deewane Hue with Elvish Yadav, video goes viral, fans say 'record-tod performance'

HomeIndia

India

World Food Day 2020: History, significance of this important event

This day marks the foundation of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations (UN) that happened on October 16, 1945.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 06:35 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

You were probably misguided when you had first heard about World Food Day. Reading about the day that many of us barely even know exists, on our laptops and smartphones, the first thing that pops up, naturally, in anyone's mind may very well be risotto or ribs.

But, no. This day, October 16 - the World Food Day - is not about that.

As the website of World Food Day, United States (US) appropriately phrases it, it 'is a day of action against hunger'. A day when a step should be taken towards eradication of hunger, if not globally, locally.

This day also marks the foundation of Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations (UN) that happened on October 16, 1945.

The theme for this year's World Food Day 2020 is “Grow, Nourish, Sustain. Together. Our actions are our future.”

Several events and outreach activities are conducted by businesses, NGOs, the media, general public, governments. They promote awareness among the general public for those who suffer from hunger.

"World Food Day 2020 marks the 75th anniversary of FAO in an exceptional moment as countries around the world deal with the widespread effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic. It’s a time to look into the future we need to build together," Food and Agriculture of the United nations' official website states.

"As countries deal with the widespread effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, World Food Day 2020 will highlight how food and agriculture are an essential part of the COVID-19 response. World Food Day 2020 will call for global cooperation and solidarity to help the most vulnerable to recover from the crisis. It will call on countries to build back better by making food systems more resilient and robust so they can withstand increasing volatility and climate shocks, deliver healthy and sustainable diets for all, and decent livelihoods for food system workers," it added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release a commemorative coin on the occasion of World Food Day on Friday.

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Asia Cup 2023: India’s win against Sri Lanka was more satisfying than against Pakistan, says Rahul Dravid

    Meet IFS Geetika, whose New Year's resolution motivated her to crack UPSC; bagged AIR...

    Asia Cup Final: Mohammed Siraj makes history, becomes first Indian bowler to pick four wickets in an over in ODIs

    Congress resolves to make INDIA bloc 'electoral success' to free country from 'divisive politics'

    Mohammed Siraj creates history, becomes first Indian bowler to take 5-wicket haul in major tournament final

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

    Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

    Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

    Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

    Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE