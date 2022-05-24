‘Won’t join duty till demands are met’: Kashmiri Pandit employees continue protests over Rahul Bhat killing

Photo - ANI

The Kashmiri Pandit community in Jammu and Kashmir has been staging protests for the past 10 days over the killing of Rahul Bhat, a Hindu government employee who was shot dead inside his office by terrorists in an incident of a targeted killing.

Ever since the killing of Bhat inside the Chadoora Tehsil Office on May 12, the Kashmiri Pandit diaspora in the valley has been staging agitations, demanding safety and security for their community. Now, the community has said that they won’t return to their jobs if their demands are not met.

In an effort to understand their grievances and resolve the matter, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha met with the Kashmiri Pandit protestors on Monday, promising to look into the matter and resolve it as soon as possible.

“The talks will continue. Demand relocation to safe places outside the Kashmir valley, will not join duty until the demand is met. Protest will continue,” one of the Kashmiri Pandit Employees said after meeting LG Manoj Sinha, as per ANI reports.

Releasing a statement on the protests, Raj Bhavan said, “LG Manoj Sinha visited Sheikhpura, Budgam. He met Rahul Bhat's colleagues and protesting Kashmiri Pandit employees of the PM relief package and offered his condolences. LG assured justice and swift resolution of their grievances.”

Rahul Bhat, who was a Kashmiri Pandit, was killed on May 12 by two terrorists who shot him dead inside the Tehsil office in Budgam. On the tenth day of this death, the protesting Kashmiri Pandits offered flowers on the banks of the Jhelum river in Bhat’s memory.

Kashmiri Pandits have been expressing their outrage over the targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir. During protests, they raised slogans against the central government, who had promised to protect the community in the disturbed areas of J&K.

Several targeted killings have occurred in the Kashmir valley over the recent months, most of the victims being Kashmiri Pandits. According to reports, three pundits have been killed in J&K in the last three months, with two more ending up injured.

