First time women CRPF commandos to provide Z-plus security to VVIPs including Amit Shah, Gandhi family

Showing true women empowerment, apart from the male contingent now women commandos of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will also provide Z-plus security to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and the Gandhi family.

This is the first time CRPF will deploy women commandos for VVIP security. Initially, these women commandos will be deployed at the residence of the protectees. The first batch of women commandos will comprise 32 female combatants.

All the women commandos have just completed their 10-week long training in unarmed combat, body frisking and special-weapons firing and will be ready for deployment by January 15. Amit Shah, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Manmohan Singh are all Z-plus protectees of CRPF.

Sources added the women personnel, who have undergone a mandatory course covering all aspects of VIP security, along with their duties for house protection may also accompany the VVIPs on their campaign visits to the states where assembly polls are due in the near future.

The women commandos, as part of their duties for house protection, will frisk female visitors and join the overall security detail of the VVIPs during tours. The Gandhi family and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh were stripped of Special Protection Group (SPG) security in November 2019 following which they were provided Z plus cover of the CRPF.