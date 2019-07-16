WION exclusive: Kashmiri Pandits seek access to Sharada Peeth, an abandoned Hindu temple in PoK

Kashmiri Pandits are making demands to open up a holy place for Hindus situated in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

A 5000-year-old Sharada Peeth is an abandoned temple and centre for learning located in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) dedicated to the Goddesses Saraswati.

Many have seen pictures of stones ruined and picturesque snow-peaked peaks but only a few have managed to see it in person.

It has been off the limits to Indians since 1947 but now after the Kartarpur talks, demands are being made, especially by the Kashmiri Pandits to open one of the holiest shrines in the region.

Sharada Peeth is situated in the Neelam Valley which is about 135 kms from Muzaffarabad in PoK. It has been out of bound for the Indian pilgrims since the time of partition.

Sharada Peeth was once regarded as a major centre for Vedic learning and also as one of the 18 temples in South Asia which is on par with the ancient seeds of learning in Nalanda and Takshshila.

Situated near Neelam river in PoK, as one approaches the temple, can witness the water of Neelam river flowing down nearby. The shrine is of great significance for Kashmiri Pandits who regard this as a shakti peeth (power centre).

As it is known, the shrine is built at the place where the body parts of Sati Devi (Goddesses) had fallen when her body was being carried by her husband Lord Shiva.

It is a sacred place to Kashmiri Pandits but unfortunately suffered some damages in 2005 earthquake and is yet to be renovated.

Meanwhile, some pans are going on of Pakistani army and local government here to renovate and convert the temple into a university.