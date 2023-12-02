Headlines

Winter Session: 19 bills, 2 financial items to be taken up in Parliament

The list was released on the day when an all-party meeting was held on Saturday, ahead of the commencement of the Winter Session on Monday.

ANI

Updated: Dec 02, 2023, 04:13 PM IST

A total of 21 bills including two financial bills are likely to be taken up during the upcoming Winter Session of the Parliament.

"We are bringing in 19 Bills and two are financial items. There are a total of 21 items. The three bills are from the Home Ministry. There is a bill on Central University, constitutional order," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said.

The list was released on the day when an all-party meeting was held on Saturday, ahead of the commencement of the Winter Session on Monday. The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bhartiya Sakshya Adhiniyam are among the key Bills that will be taken up by the Parliament this session.

Other Bills that will be taken up include the Repealing and Amending Bill (as passed by the Lok Sabha), the Advocates (Amendment) Bill (as passed by the Rajya Sabha) and the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill (as passed by the Rajya Sabha).

Union Minister Joshi said that the Winter session will commence on December 4 and will conclude on December 22. "There will be 15 sittings in a period of 19 days," he said. 

Speaking about the all-party meeting, Joshi said, "30 leaders from 23 parties were present in today's all-party meeting under the chairmanship of Rajnath Singh. We have received several suggestions."

The Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Castes Order (Amendment) Bill, Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Tribes Order (Amendment) Bill, Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill will also be taken up. In addition to this, the Post Office Bill and The Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill are also on the cards.

The Boilers Bill, Provisional Collection of Taxes Bill, Central Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization (Amendment) Bill, Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill and Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2023 may also be taken up. 

Among Financial Business, there will be a Presentation, Discussion and Voting on the First Batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for the year 2023-24 and the introduction, consideration and passing of the related Appropriation Bill.

The Presentation, Discussion and Voting on Demands for Excess Grants for the year 2020-21 and the introduction, consideration and passing of the related Appropriation Bill will also be taken up.

