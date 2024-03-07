Why Data Analytics As A Career In India

The term "data analyst" has become more commonplace today due to the rise in data generation. To become a data analyst, however, there are a few requirements to meet as well as a set of steps that must be taken.

In this article on why data analytics as a career in India, you will learn in-depth information on what you must do to become a data analyst, discover the abilities needed to land this position, and move one step closer to realizing your dream of being a data analyst.

Who Is A Data Analyst?

A data analyst collects, arranges, and evaluates extensive datasets sourced from businesses of all sizes. This data encompasses various forms such as client feedback, financial records, logistics data, market studies, and more.

Using this information, a data analyst determines various actions, including how to lower transportation costs, enhance consumer satisfaction, and price new products. Data handling, data modeling, and reporting are all tasks performed by data analysts.

What Does A Data Analyst Do?

A data analyst collects, cleans, and analyzes data for informed business decisions. Typically from mathematics and computer science backgrounds, their role has surged with firms prioritizing data. Data analysts interpret large datasets, leveraging math and computer skills to provide actionable insights. They play a crucial role in deciphering acquired data, presenting findings to decision-makers.

Data Analytics Job Roles and Salaries

The industry offers various data analyst job roles in India, including Data Analyst, Business Analyst, Data Scientist, Data Engineer, Data Architect, Data Visualization Analyst, and Database Administrator. Each role encompasses distinct responsibilities such as collecting, analyzing, and interpreting data to aid decision-making processes.

Data Analysts in India typically earn between INR 4,00,000 to INR 10,00,000 per annum with an average salary of INR ₹6,00,000, according to Glassdoor. They are considered well-paid due to the increasing demand for their skills in various industries.

When considering salaries across top Indian cities, the average annual salary for Data Analysts varies. A data analysts salary in Bangalore stands at INR ₹7,00000, while for a data analyst in Chennai, it's around INR ₹5,85,434. The salary for a data analyst in Pune is an average of INR ₹5,00,000, and Hyderabad and New Delhi both offer approximately ₹6,00000. The average salary for Data Analysts in Mumbai is around ₹5,00,000 per year. These figures reflect regional differences in job markets and living costs.

Is Data Analytics A Good Career In India?

Indian industries, encompassing finance, media, outsourcing, and online commerce, widely use data analytics. Banks employ data mining to enhance security, while startups leverage Big Data for productivity gains. Robust analytics frameworks are crucial for managing diverse datasets. Enterprises prioritize data security through rigorous measures.

The adoption of data analytics fosters heightened efficiency and scalability within businesses, benefiting both operations and personnel alike. Indian enterprises collect customer data from diverse channels, ensuring its security through rigorous investigations and protective measures.

Sectors Where Data Analyst Are Required In India

Industry analysts commonly recognize India as the leader in data analytics. The country's rapid transformation is reshaping surrounding data. Businesses increasingly demand skilled data experts for valuable insights. Key industries shaping India's data analytics future include:

In banking , predictive analytics plays a crucial role in enhancing customer service and overall performance. The adoption of innovative technologies such as blockchain further propels the future of data analytics in this sector.

Similarly, in manufacturing, data analytics empowers production plant managers with insights to meet evolving market demands and ensure customer satisfaction.

●In retail, the analysis of large datasets enables better understanding of consumer behavior, facilitating targeted marketing strategies and enhancing sales effectiveness.

●In the healthcare sector, analytics supports precise diagnosis and treatment outcome predictions, contributing significantly to improved patient care.

Future Scope Of Data Analytics In India

Data analytics in India offers lucrative career paths with opportunities for growth. Vital skills include proficiency in Big Data, statistical methods, and logical thinking, coupled with business acumen. The Indian Big Data Analytics market, currently at $2 Billion, is expected to reach $16 Billion by 2025, capturing around 32% of the global market share. (BusinessWire)

The future scope of data analytics in India is promising, ensuring increased demand, higher incomes, and abundant job opportunities. With the broad utilization of big data, analytics facilitates gathering significant insights, expanding business models, fostering creativity, and driving overall company growth and development, thereby profoundly transforming the business landscape.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.