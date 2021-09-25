Why are world leaders waiting for PM Narendra Modi's address at UNGA today? Here are some key points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Saturday during which he is likely to focus on "pressing global challenges" including the COVID-19 pandemic, the need to combat terrorism, climate change, and other important issues.

The theme for this year's General Debate is 'Building Resilience through hope to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalise the United Nations.'

"Landed in New York City. Will be addressing the UNGA at 6:30 PM (IST) on the 25th," PM Modi tweeted soon after he landed in New York.

The high-level segment of the 76th UNGA began in New York on Tuesday. The UNGA meeting this year is in a hybrid format but a large number of leaders have arrived in New York. Prime Minister Modi will speak on various important issues including cross-border terrorism, regional situation, and United Nations Security Council (UNSC) reforms, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had said earlier.

Regarding India's permanent membership at the UNSC, FS Shringla said PM Modi will emphasise the UNSC reforms during his address.

"India's Amrit Mahotsav and the 75th-anniversary of the UN are coinciding. And on this occasion, Prime Minister Modi during his address will definitely speak on UN reforms, about why it is needed and how it can be achieved," he said.

For the unversed, PM Modi had arrived in Washington on Wednesday for a three-day visit to the country, his first beyond neighbourhood since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The Prime Minister held bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris here. He also met his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison and Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga.